CAMDEN — Joyce H. Braley, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, June 19, 2023, at Quarry Hill in Camden. Her loving family was at her side.
Joyce was born in Dexter on Aug. 3, 1931, the daughter of Daniel Franklin and Grace Muriel Hall Downs. Joyce was a graduate of Harmony High School in Harmony.
On March 5, 1949, Joyce married Norman L. Braley in Pittsfield. Together with her husband, Joyce spent her early years operating a poultry farm. She later went on to become a Tupperware salesperson, and even earned top salesperson of the year, winning a car.
For many years, Joyce and Norman owned and operated the Ragged Mountain Boarding Home for Senior Citizens in West Rockport. Joyce was a caregiver at heart, always concerned about the needs of others. After closing the boarding home, she assisted in the operations of the Seven Mountains Motel, now Starlight Lodge in Rockport. She and Norman lived by the verse, “But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself; for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.” Leviticus 19:34.
Her family was her number one priority in life, and she loved cooking and caring for them. This extended to her church family at South Hope Community Church where she was active for many years. She also took great joy in completing word searches and visiting with friends. Most recently Joyce has enjoyed her time at Quarry Hill where she received excellent and compassionate care. Her family is very grateful to the staff there for all of their love and assistance.
She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Predeceased by her husband, Norman L. Braley; her son, Mark G. Braley; and four siblings; Joyce is survived by her children, Barbara Jean Newcomb and her husband Guy of Rockland, Gregory N. Braley and his wife Sandra of West Reading, Penn., Anne D. Crabtree and her husband Timothy of South Hope and Karl A. Braley and his wife Gwendolyn of Hinesville, Ga.; her daughter-in-law, Betty Braley Weinhold; nine grandchildren, Lisa, Christina, Eric, David, Melanie, Esther, Justin, Amelia and Nicholas; nine great-grandchildren, Sloan, Ethan, Jakob, Bryce, Katlyn, Peyton, Marcello, Hattie and Eden; one great-great-grandson, Beau Davis; one sister, Iris Fields of Brunswick; two sisters-in-law, Olivia Downs and Connie Mosser; as well as many nieces and nephews, many close friends, and a large extended family.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 11-11:30 a.m., with a celebration of life to be held immediately following at 11:30, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the South Hope Community Church, Route 17, Hope. Private interment will be held at the West Rockport Cemetery. Pastor Jamie Bickell will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Hope Community Church, 142 Main St., South Hope, ME 04847.
To share a memory or condolence with the Braley family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.