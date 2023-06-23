Obituaries

ROCKPORT — A generous and carefree spirit unexpectedly departed this world on June 20, 2023. Joseph Fitzpatrick Libby, 56, was born with and lived his life with the most kind, thoughtful and genuine heart. He was a pure soul walking this earth and a blessing to anyone lucky enough to meet him. Joe was a rare human who asked for little more than kindness, honesty and a good laugh from the world. He chose to live simply. He wanted for nothing. Joe found what most of us seek and few ever find — a true contentment with the here and now.

His happy places were at home surrounded by his family, grill, garden, dog and chickens, or gazing out on the bay from the porch of one of the many island cottages he skillfully and creatively restored with his second family (work crew) on Islesboro. He thoroughly enjoyed the “island time” pace of life, even on the mainland. Joe remained head over heels in love with his bride, Amy. His devotion to her was palpable and immutable. His two children, Elias and Violet, were his pride and joy. He felt so blessed to be a father and husband, to cook food for his family and friends, and be a “Joe of many trades.”

Recommended for you