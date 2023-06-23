ROCKPORT — A generous and carefree spirit unexpectedly departed this world on June 20, 2023. Joseph Fitzpatrick Libby, 56, was born with and lived his life with the most kind, thoughtful and genuine heart. He was a pure soul walking this earth and a blessing to anyone lucky enough to meet him. Joe was a rare human who asked for little more than kindness, honesty and a good laugh from the world. He chose to live simply. He wanted for nothing. Joe found what most of us seek and few ever find — a true contentment with the here and now.
His happy places were at home surrounded by his family, grill, garden, dog and chickens, or gazing out on the bay from the porch of one of the many island cottages he skillfully and creatively restored with his second family (work crew) on Islesboro. He thoroughly enjoyed the “island time” pace of life, even on the mainland. Joe remained head over heels in love with his bride, Amy. His devotion to her was palpable and immutable. His two children, Elias and Violet, were his pride and joy. He felt so blessed to be a father and husband, to cook food for his family and friends, and be a “Joe of many trades.”
Joe grew up and lived most of his life in the Camden area. He was the caboose in a family of four and one of 30 first cousins on his maternal side. The bond and love of family was Joe’s top priority in life. We can honor and celebrate his gift every remaining moment we have on this earth by carrying on these commitments to each other in his stead.
Joe is survived by his wife, Amy (Mazejka) Libby; his children, Elias and Violet Libby; his parents, Ed and Sylva Libby; his siblings, Patty, Eddie and Maria Libby; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and in-laws.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be announced at a later date. Service information, when available, and the opportunity to share a memory, story or photo with Joe’s family may found on their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: gofundme.com/f/libby-children-education-fund. Or, checks to: “Libby Children College Fund” may be sent c/o First National Bank, PO Box 158 Camden, ME 04843; please include “Amy Libby” in the memo.
