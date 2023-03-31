Obituaries

JEFFERSON — John N. Nice, 75, of Jefferson, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at home. John was born in Sellersville, Pa., son to the late Joseph and Dorothy Nice. John married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth Olson, on July 12, 1969. They moved to Maine in 1972 where John enjoyed a long career in sporting good sales and as part owner of their souvenir business. With the gift of hospitality, John and Liz were well-known to open their home to any in need.

A hall of fame football and baseball player at Delaware Valley College, John went on to play semi-pro football. Following playing, John moved on to coaching at his alma mater, and later used his experience to coach, referee and umpire local youth baseball, softball and basketball teams. An avid sportsman and fan with a very competitive spirit, John loved playing and watching all sports, especially when his grandkids were playing!

