ST. GEORGE — John F. Myers Sr., 54, died suddenly at home on Monday, May 8, 2023.
He was born in Rockland, July 1, 1968, to George Mahlon Myers Sr. and Euretta Flagg Myers. Educated locally, John was a graduate of Rockland District High School.
As a hard worker his entire life, he began working at the age of eight, running leads for his father. Later becoming a master welder and fabricator, he completed work for many local companies, businesses and lobstermen. He was well-known for the quality of his work and was often called upon for precision jobs. John was the kind of person who was always willing to help anyone who needed it, often lending a hand on the weekends or after hours at work.
Family was John’s number one priority in life. He loved nothing more than enjoying time with his children, sharing recipes with his family or cooking with his son Matthew. Mostly, he could be found at work or around the house, completing one of his many projects. John was the go-to member of the family that could fix anything. He was a proud grandfather, loving husband and an incredible family man who did whatever it took to provide for his family. John will be greatly missed by all.
Predeceased by his father; his brother Gorge Myers Jr.; and nephew Steven “Bub” Davis Jr.; John is survived by his mother; his beloved wife Edith “Buffy” Myers, of St. George; his sons John Myers Jr. and his wife Tara Hatfield, Matthew Myers and Jacob Myers, all of St. George; his sisters Gloria Britto and Betty Davis and her husband Steven Sr., all of Rockland; granddaughter Adelynn Rose Myers of St. George; his in-laws, Manford and Patricia Durkee of Clark Island; as well as many nieces, nephews and a large extended family.
In keeping with John’s wishes, a local celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To share a memory or condolence with the Myers family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.
