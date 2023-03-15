Obituaries

Johanna Morrison

Johanna Morrison

ROCKLAND — On Friday, March 10, Johanna Gurschick Morrison passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones.

Johanna was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 1932, at home in Rumford to Johanna (Schott) and Karl W. Gurschick. The youngest girl of 12 children, she grew up appreciating the importance of family, hard work and finding the good that exists around us.

Recommended for you