Obituaries

WASHINGTON — Janice L. (Curtis) Nelson-Kroesser, 70, of Washington, passed away on May 14, 2023. She was the daughter of James and Anita (Ames) Curtis.

Janice grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School In 1970. She married her first husband Francis Nelson on Feb. 5, 1971. They lived in Killeen, Texas, and Rockport before settling down in Washington to raise their family. After 25 years of marriage, they divorced.

