WARREN — Janet P. Andrews, 89, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, April 28, 2023 at her home, the same home she was born in, following a brief period of declining health.
Born in Warren, Dec. 12, 1933, Janet was one of four children born to Leland and Ruth Vaughn Philbrook. She was educated locally and graduated from Warren High School in the class of 1951. Later she attended Fisher Junior College in Boston for one year.
On May 25, 1963, Janet married Paul S. Andrews in Warren. Together they have made their home in Warren their entire married life, except for 12 years when they lived in Camden.
For over 12 years, Janet made her career as an administrative secretary for the W.C. Ladd Insurance Agency. After her children were grown, she worked for M.S.A.D. 40 as a nurse’s aide.
When not busy with her family, Janet was an active member of the Second Congregational Church of Warren, the Ladies Circle, a member of the Warren Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a longtime member of the Waldoboro chapter of TOPS.
At home she loved to knit, making many beautiful and warm pairs of mittens for her family. She was instrumental in the keeping of the bountiful vegetable gardens she and her husband planted each year, at one point planting over 600 strawberry plants. Hosting family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving, was one of her favorite pastimes. She was known for her crescent rolls and stuffing and was famous for her chocolate roll. It was said that as her family grew, (in numbers, not in size) she needed to make two rolls instead of one. Her peanut butter balls were another coveted treat. Her cookie jar was always full, and the freezer stocked with extras, because one never knew when someone would stop by for a visit.
Her quiet and loving nature will be missed by all who knew her, especially her family.
Predeceased by her husband, Janet is survived by her two sons, Gregory Andrews and his wife Sara of Warren, Timothy Andrews and his wife Jennifer of Nobleboro; her grandchildren, Joshua Andrews and his fiancé Jade Marshall, Benjamin Andrews, Nathan Andrews and Rob Boggs and his wife Morgan; her great-grandchildren, Quincy, Lydia, Maverik and Bristol; as well as her sisters-in-law, Wilma Cavanaugh and her husband Jim of Hingham, Mass., Elizabeth Collins of Warren; many nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Second Congregational Church of Warren, 252 Main St., Warren.
To share a memory or condolence with the Andrews family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Second Congregation Church 252 Main St., Warren, ME, 04864, in memory of Janet Andrews. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.