WARREN — Janet P. Andrews, 89, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, April 28, 2023 at her home, the same home she was born in, following a brief period of declining health.

Born in Warren, Dec. 12, 1933, Janet was one of four children born to Leland and Ruth Vaughn Philbrook. She was educated locally and graduated from Warren High School in the class of 1951. Later she attended Fisher Junior College in Boston for one year.

