Obituaries

TENANTS HARBOR — James S. “Jim” Barstow III, longtime captain and owner of Monhegan Boat Line, passed away unexpectedly, following a brief illness on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the age of 79.

Born in St. Louis, Mo., on Sept. 21, 1943, Jim was the firstborn child of Margaret and James S Barstow II. His childhood home was Brooklyn, N.Y., where his father was editor for the New York Herald Tribune. In stark contrast to the streets and culture of New York City, he spent every summer on Monhegan Island, which offered an abundance of nature and hard work on the ocean. Over the years he would also spend significant time with his extended family around New York. He spoke fondly and often of the time he spent in all of these places and the perspective that each afforded him. It was an eclectic youth that gave him character, wit, an unparalleled work ethic and an unwavering appreciation for family.

