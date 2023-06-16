TENANTS HARBOR — James S. “Jim” Barstow III, longtime captain and owner of Monhegan Boat Line, passed away unexpectedly, following a brief illness on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the age of 79.
Born in St. Louis, Mo., on Sept. 21, 1943, Jim was the firstborn child of Margaret and James S Barstow II. His childhood home was Brooklyn, N.Y., where his father was editor for the New York Herald Tribune. In stark contrast to the streets and culture of New York City, he spent every summer on Monhegan Island, which offered an abundance of nature and hard work on the ocean. Over the years he would also spend significant time with his extended family around New York. He spoke fondly and often of the time he spent in all of these places and the perspective that each afforded him. It was an eclectic youth that gave him character, wit, an unparalleled work ethic and an unwavering appreciation for family.
Summers on Monhegan nurtured a deep and lasting love of the ocean, and Jim was happy to attend high school aboard the John W. Brown, a maritime training ship berthed in New York Harbor where he was an active member of the crew team. Run much like the military, he thrived and excelled in the structure and discipline, graduating in 1961. After high school, Jim joined the merchant marines, working on tugboats and eventually tankers for Mobil Oil, enjoying his work immensely. Deeply entrenched in the community and life on Monhegan, he frequently returned there to work when he was on leave from shipping. It was there he met his love and partner in life, Judith Partridge. He was waiting for the boat to arrive and she came into view on the bow of the Laura B the very first time he saw her. After a summer of romance and a year for Judy to finish college, they were married on July 17, 1965. It was then he decided to come ashore for good and went to carpentry school in New York, graduating in June 1966.
Jim worked in construction for a time with his family and beloved uncle Warren Kestler before he started a construction business, Monhegan Inc. At this time, he and Judy settled in Rochester, N.Y. to start their family. They welcomed sons David and then Andy, followed by their daughter Karen before deciding to move to Maine to raise their children. They bought the Ocean House Hotel in Port Clyde, their first business venture together that would set them on a path of owning and operating businesses together throughout their lives. Their fourth child, Jennifer, was born and their family was complete. In 1976 the Laura B came up for sale and with Judy by his side, Jim would begin to realize his dream of owning and operating the ferry service to Monhegan Island. He would forevermore be Captain Jimmy Barstow, a warm and welcoming sight to all that came to the dock in Port Clyde for almost 50 years.
A visionary business owner and tireless worker, Jim was always involved in numerous ongoing projects and new ventures for the boat line, yet he still made time to help out friends in need or even strangers in trouble whenever an alarm was raised. He was kind and generous to every soul he came in contact with, however, he was not afraid to speak his mind and even fight fiercely for what he thought was right. He had a great moral compass that guided him throughout his life and enabled him to affect the lives of so many.
Generous with his time and community minded to his core, he served the people around him in many ways. When the kids were young, he coached their little league teams and volunteered as a firefighter in St. George. The Laura B was his favorite place to give. He would take the local athletic teams on tours and give them trips to the island. He taught celestial navigation to high school students and gave free rides to the hardworking college students returning home for the summer. After he built a new dock, Jim started a tradition of raising thousands of dollars for various worthy causes with his dock parties, an endeavor still carried on today by his son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Amy. Captain Barstow was so proud of the tough and tight knit fishing community in Port Clyde and helped raise funds and erect the Fisherman’s Memorial at Marshal Point Light. However, he took the most pride in his work with the Masons that support the Shriners Children’s Hospitals and other efforts to aid kids in need. He served as a member of the Eureka Lodge, Knox Lodge, Scottish Rite, King Hiram Council, Claremont Commander and the Order of the Eastern Star. Always a leader, Jim served for many years as the Master of the Eureka Lodge and worked indefatigably to make events like Boots on the Ground successful. He was also a member of Tenants Harbor Baptist Church and served as a trustee for many years.
An avid reader and ever a student of life, Jim was a walking encyclopedia of facts about boats, camping, history, construction — you name it, he had something interesting to say about it. He loved to tell stories, to put people at ease, make them laugh and inform them. He was a guiding light and his easy laughter, stories and his warm and welcoming nature will be forever missed.
Captain Barstow is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy; his son, David; his son, Andy and his wife Amy; his daughter, Karen and her husband Bill McGonagle; his daughter, Jennifer and her husband Kurt Winters; his grandchildren, James Todd, Sienna and Alex Barstow, Kelcie, Calin, Michael McGonagle and Amos Winters. He is also survived by his beloved cousins from New York and many nieces and nephews. The family is deeply grateful to the Maine Medical Center intensive care nurses and doctors for their compassion and excellent care during his brief illness.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Tenants Harbor Baptist Church with a reception immediately following at the St. George School. A celebration of life will be held at the Monhegan Boat Line Dock later this season at a date TBD. To share a memory with the Barstow family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to causes dear to Jim in his memory: Children’s Dyslexia Centers of Maine, Attn: David Sharkis, 33 Marrett Road Lexington, MA 02421 or The Carpenters Boat Shop, 440 Old County Road, Pemaquid, ME 04558, carpentersboatshop.org/support/.