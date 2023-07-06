Obituaries

ROCKPORT — Helen F. Heald, 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. Helen was born in Rockport, the daughter of Frank and Alice (Wheatly) Priest. She graduated from Rockland District High School.

Helen met her lifelong love John F. Heald Jr. while working at the lunch counter at JJ Newberry’s in Rockland. They married on Nov. 7, 1953. She babysat in her home for many years. Later she worked at Pen Bay Pharmacy, Whitfield Drug Store, the Talbot House and eventually became an ed tech for special needs students in the Rockland school district.

Recommended for you