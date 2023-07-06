ROCKPORT — Helen F. Heald, 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. Helen was born in Rockport, the daughter of Frank and Alice (Wheatly) Priest. She graduated from Rockland District High School.
Helen met her lifelong love John F. Heald Jr. while working at the lunch counter at JJ Newberry’s in Rockland. They married on Nov. 7, 1953. She babysat in her home for many years. Later she worked at Pen Bay Pharmacy, Whitfield Drug Store, the Talbot House and eventually became an ed tech for special needs students in the Rockland school district.
Summers were filled with camping and playing cards with good friends and her sister’s family. Memorial Day was traditionally spent at Cape Cod and Columbus Day in the White Mountains. They traveled across the country and visited the National Parks out west. She absolutely cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She loved to sew and knit. She had been a member of the Lady Lions and had several recipes published in their cookbook. She was a den mother for sons Bill and John when they were cub scouts. Every night at 7 p.m., Helen could be found watching her two favorite game shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
Helen is survived by her sister and best friend, Alice Louise (Priest) Card; her loving children, William F. and (Patty) Heald of North East, Penn., John D. and (Sue) Heald of York, Susan A. and (Carl) Hosmer of Seymour, Tenn. and Amy L. and (Steve) Dyer of Waterville; her grandchildren, Jacqueline, Kelly, Stephanie, Ryan, Meaghan, Leanne and Amy; great-granddaughters, Sloane and Claire; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Alice Priest; husband, John F. Heald Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Clifford Card.
The family invites you to a celebration of life on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Littlefield Memorial Baptist Church, 1 Waldo Ave., Rockland. Following the service will be a private graveside committal for family only. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Helen’s name.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. To share a memory or condolence with the Heald family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.