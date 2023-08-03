ROCKPORT — Helen Faller, 92, went home to her Lord on July 30, 2023, with her family by her side at the Sussman House in Rockport.
Born in Cranford, N.J., on April 17, 1931, Helen was the daughter of Katherine and Leonard Sonnenberg. She attended local schools until graduating from Linden High School, in New Jersey in 1950.
After graduating, Helen worked as a transcriber and secretary at the home office of Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, N.J.
In 1951 she met her husband Henry C. Faller and in 1952 they were married and moved to the Clark Island area of St. George to build their home and raise four children. She was a stay-at-home mom for 12 years, and when her youngest daughter went to school, she decided to go back into the career world.
In 1967, Helen and Henry started their own printing establishment on 5 Main St. in Rockland. Together they owned the Village Print Shop and a few years later they created Uncle Henrys Swap and Sell It Guide. She and her husband ran the publication for 14 years until they decided to sell the business to enjoy life in retirement in 1989.
During her retirement, she picked up all the things she had no time to do during her working years. In the winter months they would travel in their new RV. They visited their friends and relatives in Florida and Tennessee. They travelled across the US to California, up into Canada and down into Mexico. She enjoyed all of the beautiful sights their travels offered.
During the summer she loved to garden. Roses were her specialty, as were lilies. She loved to knit and crochet for family and friends. She was an avid reader and her most treasured books were given away to charity.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Henry; her son, Henry Wayne; grandson, Brian Wayne Young; great granddaughter, Alexis Young Anderson; and her sister, Betty Zaverance. She is survived by her three daughters, Patricia Ann Young and husband Ronald of Rockport, Diane Marie Seiders and husband Guy of Hope and Constance Mary Scott and husband Eliot of Owls Head; six grandchildren, Jason, Daryl, Amanda, Jodi, Nicole and Anthony; a niece, Donna and her husband; a nephew, John and his wife Kathy; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren all whom she loved dearly.
Family and friends are invited to join Helen’s family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home at 110 Limerock St., Rockland. A private graveside committal service will take place at a later date at Coughlin Cemetery in Rockland.
Those who would like to share a story or memory with Helen’s family may do so at their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.