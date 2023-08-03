Obituaries

ROCKPORT — Helen Faller, 92, went home to her Lord on July 30, 2023, with her family by her side at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Born in Cranford, N.J., on April 17, 1931, Helen was the daughter of Katherine and Leonard Sonnenberg. She attended local schools until graduating from Linden High School, in New Jersey in 1950.

