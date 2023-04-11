PELHAM Mass. — Gregory M. Chilenski, PhD, of Pelham, Mass., passed away at home on April 1, 2023. A licensed psychologist since 1985, he lived and worked in western Massachusetts for over 20 years. Greg was known for his credentialed professional services in clinical psychology, clinic management and clinic administration starting in 1986.
He was a consulting clinical psychologist and group therapy supervisor at the Department of Psychiatry, Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. Later in his career he was the director of psychology at the Bangor Mental Health Institute in Maine. Throughout his career, he maintained a robust private practice. Gregory particularly focused on group counseling with young men and veterans.
Gregory was also known for his vocation starting in 1989: painting in the tradition of Hans Hoffman, the internationally respected abstract painter. Greg and his renowned instructor, Lorna Ritz, hosted local and regional viewings at various venues, and at his own Valley View Studio and Gallery in Pelham, Mass.
Starting in the mid-90s, Greg was a student and practitioner of Tibetan Buddhism. He described it as a "Joyous Perseverance." A profound intellectual, Gregory described his clinical practice as "Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy." Gregory was at one time the chairman of the Camden Philosophical Society.
In recent years, Chilenski was also nearing completion on a book, “Aleksy,” based on his own adventures as a young man meeting life's challenges. Gregory's spiritual path had also led him to the religious life of his youth: a return to the Catholic faith.
Services will be held Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m., at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 120 Russell St., Hadley, MA, 01035.
Gregory was predeceased by his wife, Gail Hall, PhD, also a noted counsellor, professor and lecturer. They are survived by their son Adam and daughter Jessica; three grandchildren; and Greg's sister Celine.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Most Holy Redeemer Church at (413) 584-1326.