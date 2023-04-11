Obituaries

PELHAM Mass. — Gregory M. Chilenski, PhD, of Pelham, Mass., passed away at home on April 1, 2023. A licensed psychologist since 1985, he lived and worked in western Massachusetts for over 20 years. Greg was known for his credentialed professional services in clinical psychology, clinic management and clinic administration starting in 1986.

He was a consulting clinical psychologist and group therapy supervisor at the Department of Psychiatry, Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. Later in his career he was the director of psychology at the Bangor Mental Health Institute in Maine. Throughout his career, he maintained a robust private practice. Gregory particularly focused on group counseling with young men and veterans.

