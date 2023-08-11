Obituaries

TENANTS HARBOR — Gregory M. Holmes, 55, passed away unexpectedly July 31, 2023, doing what he loved, operating his business.

Greg was born March 22, 1968, in Rockland, the son of the late Joyce Jackson and Frank “Beanie” Holmes Jr. Greg grew up in Waldoboro, Rockland and Port Clyde, graduating from Georges Valley High School in 1987.

