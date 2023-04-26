Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Gordon David Fish, 83, affectionately known as “Donnie” to his family and friends, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

Born in Rockland on March 22, 1940, Donnie was the son of Arthur “Lew” and Christina Bald Fish. Growing up in the north end of Rockland, he was educated in local schools and was a 1958 graduate of Rockland High School.

