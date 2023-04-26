ROCKLAND — Gordon David Fish, 83, affectionately known as “Donnie” to his family and friends, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockport.
Born in Rockland on March 22, 1940, Donnie was the son of Arthur “Lew” and Christina Bald Fish. Growing up in the north end of Rockland, he was educated in local schools and was a 1958 graduate of Rockland High School.
Following graduation, Donnie enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a motor pool specialist. Upon returning from the service, Donnie worked as a laborer in the family paving business and soon after began his life-long career as an auto mechanic, working alongside his friend Harry French at Harry French’s Garage on Camden Street. He retired in 2006 when the business closed its doors.
Donnie was an avid collector and enjoyed traveling to gun shows and weekend flea markets up and down the coast. Up until recently, most afternoons, you could find him at McDonalds enjoying conversation and a cup of coffee with his many friends who gathered there.
Donnie was a kind man, quiet and full of integrity. He was a faithful husband, a loving father, a generous grandfather and a loyal friend.
Other than his parents, Donnie was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Lenda-Mae (Jackson) Fish; his brothers Stanley, Erland and Russell Fish; his sisters Dorothy McPheters and Margaret Tilley; and granddaughter Amy Thompson.
He is survived by his daughters and their husbands Allison and Jason Philbrook of Owls Head, Ann and Bruce Meklin of Thomaston and Amy and Todd Milliken of Brooks; his granddaughters Emma and Naomi Philbrook of Owls Head; grandchildren Timothy, Haley, Rachelle and Taina Thompson and their families, and Zachary, Lindsey and Nicholas Milliken and their families. He is also survived by his brothers Arthur Fish and his wife Kris and Leslie Fish and his wife Krissy; his sister Agnes MacWilliams and her husband Bob; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2023 at Achorn Cemetery, Rockland. The Rev. Mark Adolphsen will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Littlefield Memorial Baptist Church – Youth Ministry Fund, 1 Waldo Avenue, Rockland, ME 04841.
