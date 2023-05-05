SOUTH PARIS — Gloria M. Rogers, 90, of South Paris, died Tuesday, May 2, at Market Square Health Center, where she had resided since October.
She was born in Andover on Nov. 25, 1932, to Theo and Robert McKeen Sr. At age eight, the family moved from Phillips to Bryant Pond where she grew up, graduating from Gould Academy in 1951. She married the love of her life, Richard Rogers, on March 21, 1952, and they had four children. Gloria lived in Norway/South Paris where they raised their children. In 1976 she and Richard moved to the South Hope/Rockland area where they lived until his retirement. Throughout the years Gloria babysat many children in her homes. She was a faithful member, organist, Sunday School teacher and choir member in the churches where she lived. In the late ‘70s she and Richard felt God’s call on their lives for fulltime ministry in missions, and under Berean Mission, Inc. they went to England in 1990. She worked alongside her husband ministering in small churches. In November of 2000 they retired from missions work and settled in the Palermo/Augusta area where she was involved in the churches.
She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; son Richard Rogers Jr.; and brother, Robert McKeen Jr. She is survived by her daughters Nancy (Eric) Hanson; Brenda (Vern) Maxfield and Susan (Williams); 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. at South Paris Baptist Church, 1 Park St., South Paris, ME 04281. Burial will be at a later date.