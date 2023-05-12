Obituaries

WARREN — It is our great sorrow to announce that George Athan Perry, 72, of Warren, Maine, died peacefully at home on May 11, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

George was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Manhattan, N.Y. He was the son of Athan Bill and Marian Perry. He graduated from Manhattan Vocational Technical High School in 1970 and, soon after, his working life began.

