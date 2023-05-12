WARREN — It is our great sorrow to announce that George Athan Perry, 72, of Warren, Maine, died peacefully at home on May 11, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
George was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Manhattan, N.Y. He was the son of Athan Bill and Marian Perry. He graduated from Manhattan Vocational Technical High School in 1970 and, soon after, his working life began.
George was known for being very hard-working. He began his career in air conditioning and refrigeration repair, traveling all five boroughs of New York City for work. He had a marvelous talent for being able to fix anything that was broken and his skills were in high demand.
In 1979, George decided to trade his city slicker life for the country and moved his family from New York to the greener scenery of Warren. The change to country life wasn’t always easy, but George had the determination to succeed and, in this new environment, he began to thrive. It wasn’t long before he grew a beard and regularly pursued the hobbies of fishing, boating and gardening.
George was an active member of the Assembly of God Church in Thomaston. He played guitar during worship, led Children’s Church and, along with his wife, was the youth leader for 10 years. He enjoyed being part of the lives of young people and they looked up to him as an example of a Christian man.
His career advanced as he became the successful owner of Taylor Tool Repair, a business that he owned for many years. The rapport and respect he garnered from his clients was well-known.
In later years, George found a new passion in going to the Lincoln County Range to shoot with friends and family. He became quite adept at making his own ammunition. He cultivated the art of bullet-making and spent many hours with the tools of that trade. He was a great shot and won first place during pin-shooting competitions more than once!
George was married to his wife, Chris, for 51 years. He loved his wife, his children, and being “Gramps” to his grandchildren.
George was one of a kind. It was a true testament of his character that he maintained positivity and his wry sense of humor during his lengthy illness. He will be greatly missed for his willingness to always lend a helping hand and his ability to fix the unfixable. Even in our sorrow, we feel comfort in knowing that he currently resides in Glory.
He is survived by his wife, Christine (née Weiss); his children Michelle O’Neal (Mike) and Tom Perry (Melissa); three grandchildren who gave him great joy, Sierra (Kyle), Zachary and Emily; his brother, Bill Perry; sisters-in-law Janice Wyman (Jeff) and Joanne Kalavsky (Ronnie); and a host of friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Athan Bill and Marian (Tennant) Perry; father- and mother-in-law Leslie and Wanda Weaver; brother-in-law Artie Weiss; and daughter-in-law Trish Perry, with all of whom he is currently having a great reunion.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in George’s memory to the Samaritans Purse, PO Box 300, Boone, NC, 28607 or online at samaritanspurse.org.
Family and friends are invited to join us for an hour of visitation starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland, followed by a service beginning at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Quinten Self. After the service we will proceed to Sawyer Cemetery on Sterling Road in Warren for interment. Friends are invited to join the family for a gathering with light refreshments at the Perry residence following the burial.
“Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity.”
-Terri Guillemets
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.
Those who would like to share a story or memory with the Perry family may do so at their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.