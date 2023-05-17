CUSHING — George Lyman Hoyt, 94, passed peacefully from this life early on May 10, 2023, in the company of his loving family. He was born May 25, 1928, in Boston, Mass., to Dr. Lyman H. Hoyt, M.D., and Helen M. (Sawyers) Hoyt.
George was raised in Brookline, Mass. He graduated from high school at Milton Academy, in Milton, Mass., then earned his bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. He joined the Army and was stationed in Germany, where he grew to love photography, beginning a long-standing journey of composing and developing photos. He later earned a master’s degree in English from the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
At the University of Iowa George met and married the love of his life, June Marie Steenbergh, from Berlin, N.Y., who was studying for her doctorate in psychology. They shared a love of reading, current events, art and good conversation that lasted throughout their 60-year marriage. Together, they raised two daughters, Katherine and Elizabeth, moving to Indianapolis, Ind. from Iowa to accommodate June’s first professional job in psychology. George taught English at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis and later earned his doctorate in educational administration from Ball State University, in Muncie, Ind., where the family relocated when he took an administrative position at Ball State.
People who knew George loved him for his humor, his storytelling and his sense of adventure — but, most of all, they loved him for his humanity. George brought out the best in people, making them feel at home in his presence as he set the tone for gentle civility. He shared a special relationship with his three grandsons.
George was an adventurer from an early age, and he especially adored flying. He even secretly took flying lessons while in high school. George also spoke often of a wilderness canoe trip in Canada where, at the age of 17, he grew to trust his abilities and honed a sturdy sense of teamwork. George would follow his adventurous spirit into sailing endeavors, becoming crew for former America’s Cup captain, Frank Payne, on Payne’s beloved yacht, Gypsy, sailing her from Marblehead, Mass. to Islesboro and back several times.
Wherever he went, George taught people to sail. He planned adventures to the Great Lakes, along the coast of Maine and even to Labrador in his retirement. George cultivated excellent friendships, and people filled the room with laughter at every visit. Even in his final days, George brought a smile to the faces of staff and residents alike at the Cushing Homestead, where he lived briefly. We are grateful to the Cushing Homestead crew for providing our father with a soft landing during this tender time. We also are indebted to Dr. Robert Merrill; the doctors and nurses at Pen Bay Hospital; and to numerous friends and family members who offered assistance and shared their experiences.
George was predeceased by his parents Lyman and Helen Hoyt; his sister Mary Hoyt Blum; and his wife, June Hoyt. He is survived by his daughters Katherine Hoyt, of Cushing and Elizabeth (Hoyt) Hannibal Drury and her husband Creighton Drury, of Hope; grandsons Quillan Hannibal of Colorado, Cyrus Hannibal and his wife Rachel Arday of Rhode Island and Evan Hannibal of Colorado; niece Claire Blum de Stevens and her husband Joe de Stevens, of Warren; nephew Jonathan Blum and his wife Margaret Blum of New York; and extended grandnieces and grandnephews, friends and neighbors.
At his request, the family will remember George at a private gathering in the future.
Home Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 78 Main St., Thomaston, have care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences to George's family please visit his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.