CUSHING — George Lyman Hoyt, 94, passed peacefully from this life early on May 10, 2023, in the company of his loving family. He was born May 25, 1928, in Boston, Mass., to Dr. Lyman H. Hoyt, M.D., and Helen M. (Sawyers) Hoyt.

George was raised in Brookline, Mass. He graduated from high school at Milton Academy, in Milton, Mass., then earned his bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. He joined the Army and was stationed in Germany, where he grew to love photography, beginning a long-standing journey of composing and developing photos. He later earned a master’s degree in English from the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

