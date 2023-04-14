Obituaries

THOMASTON — George Gilbert “GG” Grafton, 94, died peacefully at Susman House in Rockport on April 6, 2023, after a 15-month battle with cancer and other health issues.

George was born on July 13, 1928, in Rockland, Maine, the only child of Bowdoin L. Grafton and Marion Baker Grafton. He attended Thomaston schools and graduated in the class of 1946 from Thomaston High School. Immediately following high school, GG enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served two years, including time on the USS Wilkes-Barre and the USS Little Rock. He was honorably discharged as a seaman first class.

