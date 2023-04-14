THOMASTON — George Gilbert “GG” Grafton, 94, died peacefully at Susman House in Rockport on April 6, 2023, after a 15-month battle with cancer and other health issues.
George was born on July 13, 1928, in Rockland, Maine, the only child of Bowdoin L. Grafton and Marion Baker Grafton. He attended Thomaston schools and graduated in the class of 1946 from Thomaston High School. Immediately following high school, GG enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served two years, including time on the USS Wilkes-Barre and the USS Little Rock. He was honorably discharged as a seaman first class.
George returned to Thomaston where he married Priscilla Knowlton. They had a son, Robert B. Grafton, and GG began his working career at the Dragon Cement Plant of Martin-Marietta. At Dragon he worked as an electrician and was a foreman at the plant for many years until his retirement in 1983, after thirty years with the company. In June of 1955, GG married the love of his life, Ruth Bowley, with whom he celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last summer. Ruth and George welcomed their first daughter, Gail Ellen, in March of 1956 and completed the family with Margaret Sue, born in August of 1960. By this time, GG was also well into his second career which paralleled his work at Dragon Cement. George’s love of firefighting and fire protection began when he was a young boy, and he became a junior fireman in Thomaston at the age of 16 in 1944! Following his service in the U.S. Navy, GG again served as a Thomaston fire fighter from the early 1950s until he and Ruth began traveling to Florida in the winter in the early 1990s. His success at the Thomaston Fire Department led to his being named fire chief of Thomaston, a position he held from 1965 until 1979.
After he retired from Martin-Marietta, George and Ruth began travelling, and enjoyed trips to Germany, St. Thomas, Hawaii and Canada. In 1991 they spent the first of 20 winters in Florida, where they made many new friends and were able to watch their beloved Red Sox play spring training games. As a young man, GG had played baseball for the Thomaston Town team which played other local community teams for many years. The other recreation that GG loved most was camping, which was a family activity for the Graftons every summer for many years. George joined the local lodge of Masons in September of 1950 and was a member in his 72nd year at the time of his death. He was also an active member of the Kora Temple of the Shrine and participated as a member of their flag units in many parades over the years.
George Grafton was predeceased by his parents and by his son, Robert. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Bowley Grafton; their daughter Gail Grafton Moriarty and her husband Jon and their children, Kathryne and Connor; and their daughter Margaret Grafton.
A celebration of George’s life with military and Masonic honors will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. Burial will be in Thomaston at a later date. Friends who wish to make a donation in GG’s memory may give to the Rockland Congregational Church, 180 Limerock St., Rockland, Maine 04841 or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Donation Department, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 02114.
