ISLESBORO — George Adelbert Durkee III, 93, affectionately known as “Fa,” of Islesboro, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 11, 2023, following a period of declining health.

Born in Islesboro, Jan. 8, 1930, he was the eighth son born to George Adelbert II and Jennie (Jenkins) Durkee. He was educated locally at island schools and went on to become the original proprietor of Durkee’s Store. He served as fire chief of Islesboro from 1958 to 1985, after which he retired and moved to Lynchburg, Va., to attend the Institute of Biblical Studies. He returned to Islesboro in 1989 where he lived out his remaining years. He enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years. He devoted his life to serving the Lord.

