ISLESBORO — George Adelbert Durkee III, 93, affectionately known as “Fa,” of Islesboro, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 11, 2023, following a period of declining health.
Born in Islesboro, Jan. 8, 1930, he was the eighth son born to George Adelbert II and Jennie (Jenkins) Durkee. He was educated locally at island schools and went on to become the original proprietor of Durkee’s Store. He served as fire chief of Islesboro from 1958 to 1985, after which he retired and moved to Lynchburg, Va., to attend the Institute of Biblical Studies. He returned to Islesboro in 1989 where he lived out his remaining years. He enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years. He devoted his life to serving the Lord.
Along with raising many children and running a business, he was a talented carpenter and painter, building his home and the fire station which also housed the town ambulance. During his many years as fire chief, he organized the annual Fourth of July festivities and attended fireman field day events winning many trophies. He created the “secret” recipe for the fireman BBQ chicken which has been enjoyed by many people up and down the East Coast. He was known for his hospitality. His house was always full of overnight invited guests and those who missed the last ferry. He loved to garden and was the caretaker for a large summer estate on Islesboro. Not known by many was the fact he loved to knit. He turned out mittens, stocking caps, combination scarf and hood sets, sweaters and shawls. He also offered barber services.
Other than his parents, George was predeceased by his previous wives Lavinia P. Durkee and Mary L. Durkee; three children, infant Christine Durkee, Joseph Durkee and Michael Durkee; grandson Bruce Leach; and his brothers Wentworth, Donald, Clifton, Robert, Gerald, Charles and Douglas.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Adrienne M. Durkee of Islesboro; his children Carolyn Leach (Wallace), Susan Durkee, George “Brother” Durkee IV, Brian Durkee, Christine Weatherl, Carole Nichter (Paul), Randy Durkee, Murton Durkee, Christopher Durkee and Jennifer Richardson (Ken); and also his stepchildren Elizabeth Cannaday, Carrie Moon, Mary Viar, and Leah Padilla. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Second Baptist Church of Islesboro on May 31, 2023, officiated by Pastor Todd Bell. The viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church with a service following. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream may be viewed on George’s Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Please follow the link under Photos & Videos then Watch Webcast.
Memorial donations may be made to The Joseph and Lavinia Durkee Memorial Fund at Islesboro Central School, PO Box 118 Islesboro, ME, or to Friends of Islesboro Fire Department, PO Box 298 Islesboro, ME, 04848.
To share a memory or story with George’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com.