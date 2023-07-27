THOMASTON — George S. Alex, 89, died peacefully Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport, following a long period of declining health.
Born in Rockland, Sept. 23, 1933, he was the son of Steven and Constantina Mahalia Alex.
Educated in local schools, George graduated from Rockland High School in 1952, and entered the Marine Corps shortly thereafter. He trained at Camp LeJeune and for the next four years he served in Puerto Rico, Camp Pendleton, Calif. and the DMZ in Korea. He returned to San Diego before being discharged.
George returned to Maine and attended Hanson’s Barber School in Lewiston. For 44 years, he owned and operated his shop in Rockland, where he enjoyed the many friendships, he made with customers.
In 1960, George married Gwen Thornton and they made their home in Thomaston.
George was a member of the American Legion and a life-long member of the Rockland Lodge of Elks.
He had a lifelong love of sports. During his school years, he participated in baseball, basketball and football. As an adult he continued in baseball and basketball as a member of adult leagues until his forties.
Other than his parents, George was predeceased by his daughters, Gretchen and Holly; his sister, Vicky; and his brothers, Christy and Louie. He is survived by his wife of 63 years; his son, Greg; five grandsons, Dillon, Devin, Dustin, Derek and Riley; his brother, Peter, and many special nieces and nephews.
At George’s request, a private burial will be held at the Village Cemetery, Thomaston, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations to either the Federated Church of Thomaston, 8 Hyler St., Thomaston, ME 04861, or Pope Memorial Humane Society of Knox County, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland. To share a memory or story with George’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com.