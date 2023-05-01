ST GEORGE — Frank “Buzzy” Taft, 88, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2023, after a period of declining health.
He was born to Albena and Edwin Taft in Georgetown. He was the youngest of five siblings raised in the Rockland area.
ST GEORGE — Frank “Buzzy” Taft, 88, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2023, after a period of declining health.
He was born to Albena and Edwin Taft in Georgetown. He was the youngest of five siblings raised in the Rockland area.
Buzzy met Janice, the love of his life, when he was 15 years old while working as a bell hop at the Rockland Hotel. He spotted her in a local parade while she was performing as a majorette. They were married in August 1954 and raised two daughters, Elizabeth and Joanna.
He proudly served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955, where he manned the twin 40mm guns aboard the USS Strong during the Korean War. He also served in the Air Force from 1958 to 1962. During this time he received a Good Conduct Medal and a Longevity Service Award Ribbon with a bronze oak leaf cluster. He also received his GED.
He became a civilian member of the Coast Guard Reserves for 20 years, all while running a successful business of his own. In 1966 he started Taft’s Roofing and Siding, and worked this business for over 40 years.
He was a member of the Aurora Masonic Lodge in Rockland, Eureka Masonic Lodge in Tenants Harbor, American Legion and Odd Fellows. He and Janice were also members of the Ridge Church and the Port Clyde Baptist Church, where they were both deacons.
Buzzy loved the outdoors and loved new adventures like swordfishing, moose hunts with Michael and deer and bear hunting in the Allagash. He and Janice spent 12 wonderful years at their camp on Moosehead Lake where they met many lifelong friends.
He was predeceased by his mother, Albena; and his sisters, Elizabeth Taft, Jessie Taft, Nellie Day and Priscilla Stewart.
He will be forever loved and missed by his loving wife of 68 years, Janice Taft; his daughters Elizabeth and Robert LaCombe of Greer, S.C. and Joanna and Michael Monroe of South Thomaston; four grandchildren Scott, Katie, Blaise and Blake; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Joan Ames and family; and his nieces Patricia Morrison, Donna Erskin and Sandra Poulin.
Many thanks to the staff at the PBMC emergency room and the excellent care he received at the Special Care Unit.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later time this summer. It is requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the St. George Ambulance Service.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.