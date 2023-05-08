Obituaries

CUSHING — Frank Peter Solari Jr., 83, passed away at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris on May 3, 2023, after a period of declining health. Frank was born in Brockton, Mass. on March 15, 1940, to parents Frank P. Solari Sr. and Dorothy Smith Solari. Frank attended local schools in Whitman, Mass., and moved to East Bridgewater as a freshman in high school. After schooling, Frank worked for his dad at Solari Sand and Gravel.

In 1962 Frank enlisted in the Army and trained as an aircraft mechanic at the US Army Aviation Center at Fort Rucker, Ala. He was deployed and served as a machine gunner in Vietnam, keeping a fleet of L19s, Beavers and helicopters flying. After his military service, he worked at the airport in Mansfield, Mass. maintaining fixed-wing aircraft, and attained his airframe and powerplant certification there.

Recommended for you