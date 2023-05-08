CUSHING — Frank Peter Solari Jr., 83, passed away at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris on May 3, 2023, after a period of declining health. Frank was born in Brockton, Mass. on March 15, 1940, to parents Frank P. Solari Sr. and Dorothy Smith Solari. Frank attended local schools in Whitman, Mass., and moved to East Bridgewater as a freshman in high school. After schooling, Frank worked for his dad at Solari Sand and Gravel.
In 1962 Frank enlisted in the Army and trained as an aircraft mechanic at the US Army Aviation Center at Fort Rucker, Ala. He was deployed and served as a machine gunner in Vietnam, keeping a fleet of L19s, Beavers and helicopters flying. After his military service, he worked at the airport in Mansfield, Mass. maintaining fixed-wing aircraft, and attained his airframe and powerplant certification there.
In 1970 Frank moved to Maine, where he worked at the Knox County Regional Airport supporting air service to the islands for over 50 years as a highly skilled aircraft mechanic. He has volunteered his expertise and services at the Owls Head Transportation Museum since its opening in 1974.
Frank met his soulmate Susan Aiken on a blind date, and they were married in 1977. They lived in Friendship and later relocated to Cushing where they raised their family.
Never one to sit for too long, Frank had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed country music, dancing with his wife and friends, hunting, gunsmithing, fishing and boating. He was a gardener “extraordinaire” and a gifted artist in wood carving. He was a member and one-time president of the Pen Bay Carvers Association.
Frank was awarded the Charles Taylor Award for his 50 years as an aircraft mechanic. Frank also took intense pleasure in building his own Model T from the ground up.
Frank was predeceased by his parents and his twin brothers John and James.
Frank is survived by his loving wife Susan, of Cushing; his daughter Elizabeth (George) Day of Arundel; and his son Peter of Warren. He is also survived by his grandchildren Garrett Day, Dominic Solari and Adam Solari; and his brother Kenneth Solari of East Bridgewater, Mass., along with many, many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
