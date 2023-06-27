Obituaries

WESTBROOK — Frank Lord Muddle, 93, formerly of Cushing, passed away on June 22, 2023. A lifelong skier and sailor, Frank built a successful career in hospital management, serving as chief administrator at hospitals in Ohio, New York, Maine and New Jersey.

Frank was born on Dec. 9, 1929, in Gloversville, N.Y., son of Frank L. and Florence Muddle. A 1951 graduate of Union College, Frank served as an executive officer in the Medical Service Corps with the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division in Germany. He later graduated from Washington University (St. Louis, Mo.) with a master's degree in hospital administration.

Recommended for you