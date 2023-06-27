WESTBROOK — Frank Lord Muddle, 93, formerly of Cushing, passed away on June 22, 2023. A lifelong skier and sailor, Frank built a successful career in hospital management, serving as chief administrator at hospitals in Ohio, New York, Maine and New Jersey.
Frank was born on Dec. 9, 1929, in Gloversville, N.Y., son of Frank L. and Florence Muddle. A 1951 graduate of Union College, Frank served as an executive officer in the Medical Service Corps with the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division in Germany. He later graduated from Washington University (St. Louis, Mo.) with a master's degree in hospital administration.
Frank was assistant administrator of the Cleveland Clinic from 1956 to 1961 before serving as head administrator for Roswell Park Memorial Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y. In 1966, he began a 10-year stint as director of the Children's Hospital of Buffalo, where he oversaw the establishment of an adolescent care unit and a neonatal center to serve western New York.
Frank possessed particular expertise in turning around underperforming hospitals, which he did as executive director at Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockport; Lake Hospital System (Painesville and Willoughby) in Ohio, expanding the system to include ambulatory centers in Willoughby, Mentor and Madison; and Irving General Hospital in New Jersey. Following his retirement in 1993, he was made a Life Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Professionals.
His happiest years were in Maine with his wife, Janet Merrow Muddle, now deceased. Frank reconnected with Janet, a childhood family friend, when he began his assignment at PenBay. They married in 1979, built a house together in Cushing, and shared nearly 35 years together. In Maine, Frank was able to pursue his passions for skiing and sailing — skiing often at the Camden Snowbowl and sailing his 1938 Friendship sloop and 1995 Herreshoff Haven.
Post-retirement, Frank maintained strong ties to the health care field. He served on the board of trustees at Penobscot Bay Medical Center, two years as chairman of the board. He served two terms on the Maine Hospital Association board; three years as a member of the Medicare Peer Review board for Northern New England and as a member of the Maine State Hospital and Nursing Home Licensing Review board.
In addition, Frank served his community as chair of the Cushing Planning Appeals board and the town budget committee; moderator for annual town meetings; vice chair of the town planning board; and treasurer of the Cushing Historical Society.
Frank is survived by his son, John J. Muddle, of Brooks; stepchildren, Ross Merrow and wife Liz, of Kennebunkport, Susan Merrow and husband John Carroll, of Peaks Island, Jane Merrow Veevaert and husband Glen of Swanville and Brook Merrow and husband Hy Adelman of Bass Harbor; his grandchildren, Christopher Ducote, Natalie Santana, Lauren Santana, Stephen Muddle, Jonathan Muddle and wife Alexandra, Rory Keane and Casey Keane; step-grandchildren, Tom Merrow and spouse Samantha Paradis, Anna Merrow Phillips and husband Ross, Jake and Nate Adelman, Jack Carroll; Hugh Carroll and partner Merry Ballard, Gretchen Veevaert Bacchiocchi and husband Peter, Windham Veevaert and wife Alexa and Sam Veevaert. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Peter Frank, Amelia Caroline Muddle and Will Carroll.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Janet; daughter, Linda Muddle Santana; son, Frank L. Muddle III; and first wife, Lorraine Urban Muddle.