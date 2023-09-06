IPSWICH, Mass. — Francis Lee Bates, also known as “Batesy,” passed away Aug. 30, 2023. He was born in Rockland on June 17, 1932, the son of the late Harold and Rena Bates. He was the husband of the late Ruby (Linscott) Bates.
Batesy was a very passionate drummer, and he played in many jazz bands along with his father, Harold, who was an accomplished jazz pianist. He met his wife Ruby in Port Clyde while playing at a dance hall. Falling in love, they married June 7, 1958.
Batesy and Ruby made their home on Hill Street, there they raised their sons David and Anthony. He worked at port Clyde Canning Plant for many years. He was known for his sense of humor and tales of his great escapades from his younger years.
For many years he played jazz at the Rockland Lobster Festival, Samoset Resort and the Thomaston Opera House to name a few. When not playing his drums, he could be found listening to music for hours, such as his favorite, Buddy Rich.
Known for driving around Rockland with his license plate, “GOJAZZ,” he was a Red Sox fan and was a frequent patron at Keag Store in South Thomaston for his love of their crab meat sandwiches.
Batesy loved every moment spending time with family. He spent many years traveling to Tracey, Calif. to spend time with his sister Jackie along with his niece Cynthia and nephew Ron. During those visits he would join live bands in the historical eateries, always being welcomed for his astute skills at drumming. His family and friends would enjoy dancing to his music. There wasn't a song he didn't know and could always play by memory. He traveled the Big Sur Coastline of California as well as walking the Golden Gate Bridge.
Where ever he was one could count on enjoying his wicked sense of humor, love and laughter.
Batesy was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Rena Bates; wife, Ruby; siblings, Jaqueline Van Hagen, Betty Lou, Louis Mastrangelo; and son, David Bates.
He leaves his son, Anthony Bates and his wife Renee, of Rockland; grandchildren, Mathew, Tiffany, Chloe, Travis and David Jr.; five great-grandchildren; his niece Cynthia San Julian and her husband Gary of Tracey, Calif.; nephew Ron Van Hagen and his wife Juanita of Modesto, Calif.; niece Dianne Perry and her husband Bob of Ipswich, Mass., where he lived with and was provided love and care for the past 1 ½ years; nephews Louis, Dana, David and Gary Mastrangelo of Ipswich, Mass.; and two very special long-time best friends, Dale Maxcy Buzzy Brackett.
Services for Francis were held privately at the family’s request. Arrangements by Campbell-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High St., Ipswich, Mass. Information and condolences can be found at Campbell-Porter.com.