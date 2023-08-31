CAMDEN — Francis “Frank” Joseph O’Hara Sr., 91, died on Aug. 3, 2023, at his home in Camden, surrounded by his family. Born in Boston, Mass. on Oct. 29, 1931, he was the son of Francis Joseph and Dorothy (MacCalduff) O’Hara. He married Donna “Jill” Hildreth in Portland on Jan. 11, 1953.
Frank was a devoted family man and a devout Catholic. He attended numerous events for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank was generous to his family, friends and those in need. Frank was affectionately called Dad and Bampie by family, and others as Mr. O’Hara, Frank Sr., Boss and Frankie in his youth. He was a gracious host and a quiet friend to many.
Frank and his beloved wife Jill were world travelers, and they shared this love with their family by organizing trips to Ireland, Italy, France, China, Japan, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. He loved boating in Penobscot Bay on the Cumberbun and the Mandalay.
He supported many local organizations and causes and was a strong believer in public service. He flipped pancakes at the Camden Snow Bowl, sat on the Camden National Bank and Owls Head Transportation Museum boards and served on the New England Fishery Management Council.
Under his leadership, O’Hara Corporation, a 115-year-old, fifth-generation family-owned and operated commercial fishing company, expanded its influence from the coast of Maine to the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and China.
Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years Donna “Jill” Hildreth O’Hara; daughter-in-law, Lynette O’Hara; and daughter, Catherine Eaton.
He is survived by his children Victoria (John) Bryant of Camden, Richard Eaton of San Diego, Calif., Donna (Keith) Bruton of Seattle, Wash. and Frank O’Hara Jr. of Camden; grandchildren, Amy Bryant and partner Martin Allwine and Adam Bryant and his wife Jessica, all of Camden, Emily Eaton of Hampden, Hillary Eaton and partner Beau Belajonas of San Diego, Calif., Erica Bruton of Denver, Colo., Jillian Jensen and husband Brian, Alan Bruton all of Seattle, Wash., Nicholas O’Hara and wife Lindsey of Hope, Francis O’Hara III and partner Julia Aroneau of West Rockport and Kenneth O’Hara and wife Carrie of Rockport; and great-grandchildren Jonathan and Elizabeth Fernald, Addison and Claire Bryant, Jenevieve Eaton, Crew, Coral and Mila Belajonas, Oliver and Henry Jensen, Molly, Jameson, Connor O’Hara, Kenneth and Aidan O’Hara.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the Owl’s Head Transportation Museum, 117 Museum St., Owls Head.
Memorial gifts in his memory may be made to the Camden Area District Nursing Association, P.O. Box 707, Camden, Maine 04843. Condolences may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com.
Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home, 9 Mountain St., Camden, Maine.