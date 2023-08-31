Obituaries

CAMDEN — Francis “Frank” Joseph O’Hara Sr., 91, died on Aug. 3, 2023, at his home in Camden, surrounded by his family. Born in Boston, Mass. on Oct. 29, 1931, he was the son of Francis Joseph and Dorothy (MacCalduff) O’Hara. He married Donna “Jill” Hildreth in Portland on Jan. 11, 1953.

Frank was a devoted family man and a devout Catholic. He attended numerous events for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank was generous to his family, friends and those in need. Frank was affectionately called Dad and Bampie by family, and others as Mr. O’Hara, Frank Sr., Boss and Frankie in his youth. He was a gracious host and a quiet friend to many.

Recommended for you