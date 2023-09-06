Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Francis “Batesy” Bates was born in Rockland on June 17, 1932, son of the late Harold and Rena Bates. He was the husband of the late Ruby (Linscott) Bates.

Batesy was a very passionate drummer, playing in many jazz bands along with his father, Harold, who was an accomplished jazz pianist. He met his wife Ruby in Port Clyde while playing at a dance hall. Falling in love, they married June 7, 1958.

