ROCKLAND — Francis “Batesy” Bates was born in Rockland on June 17, 1932, son of the late Harold and Rena Bates. He was the husband of the late Ruby (Linscott) Bates.
Batesy was a very passionate drummer, playing in many jazz bands along with his father, Harold, who was an accomplished jazz pianist. He met his wife Ruby in Port Clyde while playing at a dance hall. Falling in love, they married June 7, 1958.
Batesy and Ruby made their home on Hill Street, there they raised their sons David and Anthony. He was the nighttime clean-up crew supervisor at port Clyde Canning Plant for many years and was known for his sense of humor and tales of his great escapades from his younger years.
For many years, he played jazz at the Rockland Lobster Festival, Samoset Resort and Thomaston Opera House, to name a few. There wasn't a song he didn't know and always played by memory. When not playing his drums, he could be found listening to music for hours, such as his favorite, Buddy Rich.
Known for driving around Rockland with his license plate, “GOJAZZ,” he was a Red Sox fan and a frequent patron at the Keag Store in South Thomaston for his love of their crab meat sandwiches.
Batesy loved every moment with family and especially loved spending time with his son and grandchildren, and looked forward to all the visits near and far. His Hill Street home is filled with memories of holidays, BBQs, birthday parties, big family seafood dinners every weekend during the summer, everyone gathering for coffee at the kitchen table and most of all laughter. It didn’t matter what was going on at Hill Street, as long as Gramps was there, his doors were always open to those he loved. Pa was the staple of the Bates family and will be deeply missed.
Batesy was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Rena Bates; wife, Ruby; siblings, Jaqueline Van Hagen, Betty Lou and Louis Mastrangelo; and his beloved son, David Bates.
He leaves his son, Anthony Bates and his wife Renee Landre of Rockland; grandchildren, David Bates and wife Lauren Smith of Salem, N.H., Matthew Bates of Rockland, Tiffany Bates and husband Lee Grant of Warren, Chloe Bates of Waldoboro and Travis Bates of Waldoboro; his great-grandchildren, Tucker Gagnon, Aryanna Cabrera, Eliana Grant, Corey Grant, Willow Grant, Xavier Bates and Teagin Grant; and a great-great-grandson due next month; many nieces and nephews in California and Massachusetts; and two very special long-time best friends, Dale Maxcy and Buzzy Brackett.
Services will be announced by the immediate family at a later date.