WARREN — Flora Elizabeth Bowden, 94, passed away on May 3, 2023, at her home in Warren. Flora was born in Friendship on July 4, 1928, to parents Emery Frank Simmons and Lena Frances Carter Simmons.
She grew up in Warren and attended Warren Elementary and Warren High School. After graduation she was a secretary with Orne’s Insurance Company in Rockland, secretary at Warren Elementary School and secretary/bookkeeper for Bowden Poultry Farm.
Flora enjoyed reading, crafts, playing scrabble and pinochle. She travelled through northern Maine and Canada and spent 30 years wintering in Florida. She especially enjoyed attending family reunions on July 4 and Labor Day having lobster feeds.
When Pat and Flora married in 1947, they moved to his parents’ farm in Warren and ran and expanded it into what is now called Bowden’s Egg Farm. They raised five children, Dennis, Donna, Dale, Denise and Donn. She was a member of Warren Baptist Church
Flora was predeceased by her parents and brothers Glendon Simmons and Lloyd Wellington Sr. She is survived by her children Dennis (Nancy Curtis) Bowden, Donna Bowden-Ott (Ed Ott), Dale Flagg (James), Denise Philbrook (Ron) and Donn (Wanda) Bowden; grandchildren Dennis Cloutier (Kami), Chad (Katy) Cloutier, Libby Miner (Paul), Ben (Hilarie) Kennedy, Anna Kennedy, Larry (Billie-Jo) Philbrook, Allison (Brandon) Moody, Melissa Philbrook and fiancé Eric Peltola and Megan Bowden; Rachel Curtis-Bowden; and great-grandchildren Grace, Wesley, Alden, and Alexandra Cloutier, Ella and Brandt Cloutier, Patrick Miner, Brooklyn and Natalie Moody, Brent and Brooke Kennedy and Vaughan Otto Philbrook; step grandchildren Sulvā and Jeffrey Dow and Nicole and Ben Starrett; step great-grandchildren Lorelai and Owen Starrett; and special nieces and nephews Linda Bowden Elwell, Pam and Lloyd Wellington, Ann Simmons Nerny and Wayne Simmons.
A time of visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Warren Baptist Church, Main Street, in Warren, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warren Baptist Church, 166 Main St., Warren, ME 04864.
Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit Flora's Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.