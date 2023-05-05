Obituaries

WARREN — Flora Elizabeth Bowden, 94, passed away on May 3, 2023, at her home in Warren. Flora was born in Friendship on July 4, 1928, to parents Emery Frank Simmons and Lena Frances Carter Simmons.

She grew up in Warren and attended Warren Elementary and Warren High School. After graduation she was a secretary with Orne’s Insurance Company in Rockland, secretary at Warren Elementary School and secretary/bookkeeper for Bowden Poultry Farm.

