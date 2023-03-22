WEST ROCKPORT — Faye Raynes Leland, 87, widow of Dale Leland, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her home in West Rockport following several months of declining health.
Born in Camden on July 13, 1935, she was the daughter of Phillip and Christena (Marriner) Raynes, and was a 1953 graduate of Camden High School. Faye met her future husband, Dale L. Leland, while roller skating at the Camden YMCA. They were married on September 26, 1954, and in 1967, they moved to their home on Route 17 in West Rockport.
Faye was an active member of the West Rockport Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending luncheons with her high school classmates and was well known for her special brownie recipe. In her spare time, she kept busy playing Scrabble, doing word puzzles and cooking.
Her early employment included Stinson’s Canning and The Courier-Gazette in Rockland. Faye and Dale enjoyed boating and travelling and were members of the Street Rod Club attending shows throughout New England. In keeping with her outgoing personality, Faye enjoyed attending the annual Boston Flower Show and visiting the aquarium.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the hospice caregivers including Brenda, Karen, Rob, Brandy, Kim and also the members of her church. Her friend and caregiver, Josh, made it possible for Faye to remain in her home of 55 years during the past few months.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dale L. Leland; brother, Capt. Gilbert Hall; sister, Ruth “Midge” Barter; and her sons Phillip and David Leland. Surviving are two children, John (Kelly) Leland of Warren and Mary Warren of Hope; grandchildren David (Katie) Leland, Jr. of Warren, Tyler (Lindsey) Ludwig of Union, Andrew (Liz) Ludwig of Monmouth and Caleb Leland of Warren; five great-grandchildren, Owen, Greenley, Nataley, Dellilah and Isaiah; sister Mary Freeman; brother-in-law Donald Barter; and special nieces and nephews Christy MacIntosh, Donna Higgins, Ernest Leland and Rob Barter. Also surviving are her best friends, Brenda Miller, Betty Heald and Josh Peaslee.
Callings hours were held 4-6 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Long Funeral Home, 9 Mountain St., Camden. A funeral service followed by a reception was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the West Rockport Baptist Church, 545 Park St., West Rockport with the Rev. Dr. David English officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to PAWS, 123 John St., Camden, ME 04843. Condolence may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com.