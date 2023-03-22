Obituaries

WEST ROCKPORT — Faye Raynes Leland, 87, widow of Dale Leland, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her home in West Rockport following several months of declining health.

Born in Camden on July 13, 1935, she was the daughter of Phillip and Christena (Marriner) Raynes, and was a 1953 graduate of Camden High School. Faye met her future husband, Dale L. Leland, while roller skating at the Camden YMCA. They were married on September 26, 1954, and in 1967, they moved to their home on Route 17 in West Rockport.

Tags

Recommended for you