LINCOLNVILLE — Farolyn Ann Young, 74, of Lincolnville, died on Jan. 25, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.
Farolyn was born in Camden at the former hospital on Mountain Street, the daughter of Bradford and Eileen (Payson) Young. She was a member of the class of 1966 at Camden-Rockport High School, the first class following the consolidation of Camden and Rockport High Schools.
Farolyn received an associate degree in science at Quinnipiac College in Hamden, Conn. in 1969. Moving to Florida, she attended the University of Central Florida, earning two degrees, one in forensic science and the second in biology in 1981.
In Virginia, Farolyn worked as a forensic scientist for the state of Virginia, specializing in drug identification with law enforcement, where she worked until retirement.
Retiring to Maine, Farolyn lived in the house she grew up in renovating and adding a sun room. Farolyn enjoyed the game of golf, until her ill health prevented her from doing so. She did many jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, word games and search games to keep her mind stimulated.
Her hereditary health constraints prevented her from being able to travel. Farolyn’s inability to maintain proper balance and walk safely was a major disappointment causing great pain and loss of quality of life.
She is survived by her cousin, Ruth Spandonis, of Orlando, Fla.; as well as many other extended family members in the Lincolnville area.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Youngtown Cemetery in Lincolnville. A reception will follow the service at the Camden American Legion Post #30, 91 Pearl Street, Camden. Condolences may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain St., Camden.