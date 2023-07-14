Obituaries

LINCOLNVILLE — Farolyn Ann Young, 74, of Lincolnville, died on Jan. 25, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Farolyn was born in Camden at the former hospital on Mountain Street, the daughter of Bradford and Eileen (Payson) Young. She was a member of the class of 1966 at Camden-Rockport High School, the first class following the consolidation of Camden and Rockport High Schools.

