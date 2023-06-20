THOMASTON — Eugenia (Gena) Caroline Drown, 62, passed away June 4, 2023, at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta.
Eugenia was born Aug. 2, 1960, daughter of the late Vera and Raymond Drown of Rockland.
After graduating from Rockland District High School in 1978, she worked for the Apollo Tannery in Camden for several years before an injury on the job prevented her from continuing this career. Her outpouring of love for children led her to perform childcare services for family and friends for the remainder of her life.
Gena lived in Rockland for the greater part of her life, sharing a split-level home with her late mother.
She was an amateur botanist and always had plants blooming in her home. She also had a loving heart for animals and often took in stray cats from her neighborhood, nurturing and adopting them as her own.
Gena was an avid Patriots football and Red Sox baseball fan and hardly ever missed a game. She also enjoyed motorcycles, specifically Harley Davidson, and when offered would take a ride, relishing the thrill.
Gena was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Earl Drown. She is survived by her brother, Lester Drown and his wife, Michele, of South Portland; her niece, Janelle Tompkins and her husband, Benjamin of Oakland; her nephew, Jared Drown and his partner, Miranda Simmons, of Union; her nephew, Zachary Drown and his wife Shayna of Gorham; her nephew, Jordan Drown, and his wife Sara of South Portland; her sister-in-law, Yvonne Drown-Miller and her husband, Maurice, of Hope; and several great-nieces and a nephew.
A private family and friends celebration of Gena’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of the Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, in Rockland, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page.