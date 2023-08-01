ROCKLAND — Elizabeth “Betty” B. Ekberg, 96, of Rockland, passed away at Windward Gardens in Camden on July 14, 2023. Betty was born on Feb. 11, 1927, to Sylvester and Blanche (Ely) Brown of Old Lyme, Conn.
Betty was a “beauty operator” when she met and married Elden A. Ekberg of Scotts Bluff, Neb. while he was attending submarine school for the Navy in Groton, Conn. They lived in too many places to list, but when Ed retired from the Navy, they settled down in Vian, Okla. on a small ranch. It was here that she found her true passion — horses. She bred and raised Appaloosas at the ranch and was thrilled when Spirit Man made it to the track to race at Blue Ribbon Downs. She also became known as the foal whisperer due to her ability to hand raise numerous orphaned foals for others when needed.
She and Ed moved to Connecticut in 2003 to be closer to family. She continued living there until 2020, when she moved to Rockland to enjoy the farm and coast.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Elden A. Ekberg; sisters, Patricia McElroy and Sonia Way, both of Old Lyme, Conn.; and her brothers, Sylvester G. Brown Jr. of Vermont and Robert J. Brown of Old Lyme, Conn.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Jan M. Comstock and her husband, Robert, of Thomaston; son, John E. Ekberg, of Oklahoma; granddaughter, Katherine E. Comstock, of Thomaston; grandson, Kyler Ekberg and his wife Brittany, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; great-grandson, Cashton Ekberg, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; great-granddaughters, Kensington Ekberg of Broken Arrow, Okla. and Hadlie Ekberg, of Oklahoma; and sister, Fay Slater and her husband Ralph Slater, of Old Lyme, Conn.
Betty requested a private family service where her ashes were spread at Jan’s farm in Thomaston.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sumner Brook Farm Equine Rescue and Retirement in Middletown, Conn., as she was so happy with the care extended to Tucker (Katherine’s pony) when he could not move to Texas with them due to a medical condition.
Hall’s of Thomaston has taken care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Betty or to share a story or picture, please visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.