ROCKLAND — Elizabeth “Betty” B. Ekberg, 96, of Rockland, passed away at Windward Gardens in Camden on July 14, 2023. Betty was born on Feb. 11, 1927, to Sylvester and Blanche (Ely) Brown of Old Lyme, Conn.

Betty was a “beauty operator” when she met and married Elden A. Ekberg of Scotts Bluff, Neb. while he was attending submarine school for the Navy in Groton, Conn. They lived in too many places to list, but when Ed retired from the Navy, they settled down in Vian, Okla. on a small ranch. It was here that she found her true passion — horses. She bred and raised Appaloosas at the ranch and was thrilled when Spirit Man made it to the track to race at Blue Ribbon Downs. She also became known as the foal whisperer due to her ability to hand raise numerous orphaned foals for others when needed.

