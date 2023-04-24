FRIENDSHIP — Dr. Eldon R. Downing, of Friendship, passed away on April 3, 2023, after a brief illness. Eldon was born in Raymond, N.H., on Sept. 23, 1929, to parents Vernon Downing and Katherine Kemp Downing.
Eldon will be remembered for his compassion, generosity and lifelong love of animals. He always helped a person in need and would never pass by an abandoned animal without assisting — often adopting it into the family.
In 1947, Eldon graduated from Haverhill High School in Haverhill, Mass. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably during the Korean Conflict in an experimental anti-submarine squadron. While serving, Eldon also used his singing talent to perform for fellow enlisted men, officers and dignitaries — including President Truman. Upon completion of military service in 1952, Eldon followed his passion for singing and opera and went to Boston University to study music. There, he earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees, then his doctorate of musical arts in 1966. As a student, he sang lead roles in musicals, such as “Annie Get Your Gun” and “On the Town.” Eldon also attended the University of Indiana and received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to study non-western music at the University of Michigan.
In 1953, a mutual passion for music performance brought Eldon and Aldona together at Boston University. The two married in 1955 and celebrated over 60 years of marriage. They had one child, Rosamund.
Eldon’s love of music led him to the teaching profession. He taught public school music in Patchogue, N.Y., Norwalk, Conn., and Wellesley, Mass. His teaching career continued at Eastern Connecticut State University, where he spent over 40 years as a professor of music and fine arts, retiring at age 77 as Professor Emeritus. Impacting the lives of young people gave Eldon’s life meaning, often tutoring students or providing independent studies to help them along their educational and life paths: “I think part of my job as a teacher is being able to guide life…”
Throughout his career, Eldon directed and performed in several choral groups. At Eastern, he regularly directed performances of major musical works, such as Handel’s “Messiah.” His baritone voice also graced many churches and synagogues.
Never resting on his laurels, Eldon developed his talent for watercolor painting, capturing the beauty of Maine’s coast and woodlands. The proceeds from his works went to local fundraisers for families in need and animal welfare/rescue organizations.
Eldon’s family is grateful for the excellent care and compassion provided by the Penobscot Bay Hospital and the Sussman House. He is survived by his wife Aldona and daughter Rosamund; as well as sisters Pricilla and Sandra.
Per his wishes, there will be no formal service. In his memory, one can make a donation to Pope Memorial Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.
Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro.