Obituaries

FRIENDSHIP — Dr. Eldon R. Downing, of Friendship, passed away on April 3, 2023, after a brief illness. Eldon was born in Raymond, N.H., on Sept. 23, 1929, to parents Vernon Downing and Katherine Kemp Downing.

Eldon will be remembered for his compassion, generosity and lifelong love of animals. He always helped a person in need and would never pass by an abandoned animal without assisting — often adopting it into the family.

Tags

Recommended for you