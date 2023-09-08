ROCKLAND/PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Edward J. King Jr., born Dec. 19, 1947, passed away on Feb. 13, 2023. He went away too soon but always fought his health battles to the fullest. He endured many years of declining health and complications.
Edward was predeceased by his parents, Edward J. King Sr. and June A. King of Rockland, the owners and operators of King’s Pizza.
Edward was one of three siblings, along with Katherine Hill, Kathleen Vigue and Karen Coffin.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carlene S. Oxton; he was the proud father of Jolene Ann Patterson (husband Chad) and Nadean Crossley (fiancé Dennis Burr); five grandsons, Seth, Garrett and Connor Patterson and Nathan and Kevin Crossley. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and all his special hunting buddies. He loved the era and the gatherings most of all.
Edward graduated from Rockland District High School in 1965. After recovering from a car accident the same year, he went on to study at the University of Maine, getting a degree in engineering and working for the Maine Department of Transportation for 30 years. During that time he also became a master electrician, always working and owning his own business, “King’s Electrical.” He helped out many colleagues and several companies after retirement. An avid hunter, he enjoyed boating around Maine and fishing.
Edward and his wife retired to Englewood and Port Charlotte, Fla., along with their summer home on Damariscotta Lake in Jefferson.
There will be a private graveside service for family and friends at Sawyer Cemetery in Warren at his family’s convenience.
Donations in Edward’s memory can be made to a hospice care of your choice.