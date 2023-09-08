Obituaries

ROCKLAND/PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Edward J. King Jr., born Dec. 19, 1947, passed away on Feb. 13, 2023. He went away too soon but always fought his health battles to the fullest. He endured many years of declining health and complications.

Edward was predeceased by his parents, Edward J. King Sr. and June A. King of Rockland, the owners and operators of King’s Pizza.

