DELRAY BEACH, Fla. Edward "Ed" Small, 78, formerly of Rockland, passed away on Sept. 7, 2023, in Delray Beach, Fla. Ed was a larger-than-life personality with an outrageous and inclusive spirit. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to anyone who entered his life. Ed cherished all family events and insisted on everyone's attendance. He had a remarkable ability to make everyone smile and was always the first to volunteer if someone was in need. Ed's generosity extended even in death, as he was an organ donor.
Ed was born on March 12, 1945, in Rockland, the beloved son of Sam and Ruth Small. He is survived by his brother, William Small; sister, Barbara Fishman; wife, Linda Small; son, Eric Small; daughter-in-law, Mollie Small; and grandchildren, Carly, Aaron and Leni Small. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Aaron Small.
Ed attended Rockland District High School, graduating with the class of '63. He furthered his education by earning a Bachelor of Science from California State College Los Angeles in 1968, with his diploma being signed by Governor Ronald Reagan.
During his military service, Ed was associated with the Maine Army National Guard for six years in the reserves.
Throughout his career, Ed made significant contributions to the construction industry. In 1968, he embarked on his first project, a cement plant in Rockland. He then became the procurement manager for General Dynamics (Electric Boat Division) in 1973, where he procured the Trident 688 attack submarine project in Groton, Conn., and the $800-million Strategic Petroleum Reserve project. In 1982, Ed joined Gilbane Construction, where he procured 14 hospitals and later transitioned into the D.C. market, focusing on the hospital, government and airport sectors. In 1985, he joined Tompkins Builders and steadily climbed the career ladder, serving as project manager, project executive, operations director, president of Tompkins Builders, president of JA Construction, and chairman of the board. Under his leadership, the company achieved the prestigious "Build America Award" for the WWII Memorial. Ed played a pivotal role in the sale of Tompkins Builders to Turner Construction in 2003 and remained as President until his retirement in 2011. Among his notable projects are the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, the East West Wing of the White House, the Inaugural Stands at the Capitol, the National Gallery of Art, the Vietnam Memorial, Gallery Place, Gaylord Hotel and Aberdeen Proving Grounds.
Outside of work, Ed had a wide range of hobbies and interests. He enjoyed fishing, serving as a board member and prior president of Mizner Country Club. He was an avid reader, golfer, card player, fly fisherman and world traveler. Ed was known for his storytelling abilities and was often referred to as a raconteur. In his spare time, he took on additional responsibilities overseeing the modernization of the Mizner Country Clubhouse. He also found joy in putting his grandchildren on the bus and assisting them with their homework every school day.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, 50 Willow St., Rockland, ME 04841. A celebration of life will be scheduled within the next month in Boca Raton, Fla. To share a memory or story with the Small family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Ed Small. Contributions can be made online at donations.diabetes.org.
Ed Small will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his unwavering generosity, and his dedication to his family, friends and career. He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.