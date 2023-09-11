Obituaries

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. Edward "Ed" Small, 78, formerly of Rockland, passed away on Sept. 7, 2023, in Delray Beach, Fla. Ed was a larger-than-life personality with an outrageous and inclusive spirit. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to anyone who entered his life. Ed cherished all family events and insisted on everyone's attendance. He had a remarkable ability to make everyone smile and was always the first to volunteer if someone was in need. Ed's generosity extended even in death, as he was an organ donor.

Ed was born on March 12, 1945, in Rockland, the beloved son of Sam and Ruth Small. He is survived by his brother, William Small; sister, Barbara Fishman; wife, Linda Small; son, Eric Small; daughter-in-law, Mollie Small; and grandchildren, Carly, Aaron and Leni Small. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Aaron Small.

Recommended for you