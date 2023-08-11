WISCASSET — Edna May Dean, 73, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at her home in Wiscasset.
Born on March 28, 1950, Edna was the daughter of William and Helen Reed. One of several children, Edna grew up in the Rockland area attending local schools.
Over the years, Edna worked many jobs to support her family. She was known to be a dedicated, hardworking woman who always got the job done. She was a fish packer at local fish factories and was also known for bartending at the old Oasis and local pubs in Rockland.
Edna was a loving mother, and always protective. Nothing would harm her children if she was around. She was a dedicated and loyal daughter. Forever the resourceful one, nothing stood in the way of her getting something done, even if that meant MacGyvering some silly contraption to complete the project. She loved birds and flowers, especially hydrangeas, sunflowers and roses. She was a connoisseur of chocolates and candy. A relaxing afternoon consisted of watching re-runs or Gunsmoke or Bonanza.
Other than her parents, Edna was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Roberts and Rosemarie Hartzel; her brother-in-law, Calvin Roberts; her loving pup, Moxie; and her longtime partner, Errol Pinkham. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Poland and her husband Jeff, Samantha Dean and her husband Ian and Karen Grace; her sons, William McKusic and Kenny Dean; her stepson, Shawn Manfredo and his wife Kate; twelve grandchildren, Mathew and his wife Danika, Jeffrey and his wife Janelle, Christopher, Joshua, Dagan and his wife Desiree, Justin, Farah, Tripp, Jack, Natalie, Emmerson and Errol; five great grandchildren, Addison, Maeve, Ellie, Aubrii and Chevy; her brothers, William Reed, Alvin Goodrich and Bobby Reed; two sisters, Linda Knight and Gidget Nelson; lifelong friend, Sally Baughman Simonton; and many other extended family and friends whom she loved dearly.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home. On the following day, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 3 p.m., a funeral service will be held at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.
Those who would like to share a story or memory with Edna’s family, may do so on their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.