FORT MYERS, Fla. — Edith (Edie, Mimi) Wilson Hutchinson, 84, passed away on Feb. 27, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla., surrounded by family where she had lived for the past 16 years. She was born on June 25, 1938, in Rockland to Allison (Hap) Wilson and Irene Wilson.

Edith grew up in Port Clyde, Maine, graduating from St. George High School. Always a hard worker, she worked in her dad’s store in high school. She married Austin Ames soon out of high school and lived on Matinicus Island, where she raised her children and went lobstering.

