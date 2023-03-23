FORT MYERS, Fla. — Edith (Edie, Mimi) Wilson Hutchinson, 84, passed away on Feb. 27, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla., surrounded by family where she had lived for the past 16 years. She was born on June 25, 1938, in Rockland to Allison (Hap) Wilson and Irene Wilson.
Edith grew up in Port Clyde, Maine, graduating from St. George High School. Always a hard worker, she worked in her dad’s store in high school. She married Austin Ames soon out of high school and lived on Matinicus Island, where she raised her children and went lobstering.
She was incredibly proud of her children and even more proud of her grandchildren. Known as Mimi to not only her family, but many others. She always held her faith as her anchor. Edith loved to cook, read and was always up for a cribbage game. She took great pleasure in helping others in any way possible.
From the island she moved to Owl’s Head and worked at National Sea Products. Edith moved to Hampden in 1990 and worked at Dead River Company and retired in 2005. moved to Lehigh Acres, Fla.
Preceded in death by her husband Myron (Hutch) Hutchinson; her parents; and a sister, Ida Boylan; Edith is survived by her children, Barbara Sweeney (Patrick), David Ames (Darlene) and Mark Ames(ex-Lori) grandchildren, Sara, Shannon, Joshua, Heather and David II and 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Allison Wilson, Joan Thomas and Mary Salazar; and many nieces and nephews.
A summer celebration of her life is being planned in Maine.
