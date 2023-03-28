Earl Norwood Jr.

APPLETON — Earl "Rodney" Norwood Jr., 98, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home of Bangor. His three daughters were present at the time of his passing.
Rodney was born on March 25, 1925, to Earl R. Norwood Sr. and Lura B. (Simmons) Norwood in Hope.
Rodney grew up in Hope and attended Hope Grammar School and Camden High School. He started driving a truck at age nine making deliveries for his father and mother’s farm produce/butcher business. At 16 years of age he purchased the "Paul Farm" in Appleton. He met his beloved wife on the Norwood Family blueberry farm in Hope. They were married on March 10, 1945, and made the Paul Farm their permanent residence. Six weeks after they were married he was to report for duty in the Army and served in Germany during WWII. During his tour of duty, he was a truck driver as well as performing other service-connected duties. He ended up being separated from his new bride for 19 months.
In 1953 the Paul Farm was destroyed by fire. Rodney and Marian, with the assistance of family and friends, rebuilt the homestead, where they raised a family of four children, Earl, Jeannie, Deborah and Bonnie.
Along with raising 42,000 chickens, he had an array of other jobs, such as road commissioner of Appleton, a contractor putting in septic systems, foundations and roads and a carpenter; the list goes on and on. He was a jack of all trades. He raised squash and beans to send to the market. His last year in the squash business he hauled to market over 300 tons.
He was in a bowling league up into his 90s. He looked forward to his fishing and hunting trips "up back" with his great friends. He and Marian enjoyed traveling to different destinations around the U.S. as well as overseas.
Many remember him as the guy with the tractor who screened the pulling ring at Union Fair. He and Marian loved going to country fairs. For 40-plus years they enjoyed camping at Fryeburg Fair for the entire week.
He was a member of the Pioneer Grange in East Union.
Rodney was a frequent flyer at all the local diners as well as Mic Mac Market. He looked forward to getting hugs from all the waitresses as well as the clientele. He had a great memory and shared his incredible true-life stories to all who would listen. His life was so full with such great memories. His family hopes all will share more at his time of remembrance on June 10, 2023.
Rodney was predeceased by his loving wife of 72 years, Marian; his four sisters, Justine Campbell, Ruth Pottle, Esther Bhaer and Vera Dyer; and his son "Earl" Rodney Norwood III. He is survived by his daughters Jeannie Carson and her husband Reed of Etna, Deborah Evans and her husband Kenneth of Moore Haven, Fla. and Bonnie Deane and her husband Randy of Appleton; sister Gwendolyn Brodis of Hope; nine grandchildren, 12 1/2 great-grandchildren (Watson is on his way) and one great-great-grandchild plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a time of visitation for family and friends on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Homes, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Appleton, followed by a potluck “time of remembrance,” the time and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Union Ambulance Services, Common Road, P.O Box 186 Union, Maine 04862.
