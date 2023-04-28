Obituaries

CAMDEN — The family of Dr. Karen A. Backman is deeply saddened to announce her sudden and unexpected passing from cardiac arrest on April 8, 2023. Karen was a longtime, well-known and respected resident of Camden, where she practiced as a doctor of oncology/hematology, for decades. She concluded her medical career in 2016 and was thoroughly enjoying a full and active retirement.

Karen was the daughter of Margaret Rita Backman and Kenneth Backman. She was predeceased by her brother Kevin Backman. Surviving her are her brothers Kenneth Backman, Keith Backman and Kristopher Backman; her sisters-in-law, Janet Backman, Shaileen Backman and Sherilee Backman; her nieces and nephews Daniel Backman, Michael Backman, Katie Smullen, Conor Backman, Elizabeth Backman, Hannah Backman and Julia Belyung; and three grandnieces.

