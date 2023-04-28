CAMDEN — The family of Dr. Karen A. Backman is deeply saddened to announce her sudden and unexpected passing from cardiac arrest on April 8, 2023. Karen was a longtime, well-known and respected resident of Camden, where she practiced as a doctor of oncology/hematology, for decades. She concluded her medical career in 2016 and was thoroughly enjoying a full and active retirement.
Karen was the daughter of Margaret Rita Backman and Kenneth Backman. She was predeceased by her brother Kevin Backman. Surviving her are her brothers Kenneth Backman, Keith Backman and Kristopher Backman; her sisters-in-law, Janet Backman, Shaileen Backman and Sherilee Backman; her nieces and nephews Daniel Backman, Michael Backman, Katie Smullen, Conor Backman, Elizabeth Backman, Hannah Backman and Julia Belyung; and three grandnieces.
She was a graduate of UMass and Howard University College of Medicine with postdoctoral training at Dartmouth and UConn. She authored and contributed to copious medical publications and served on numerous committees and boards. She practiced at the ECU Medical Center in Greenville, N.C., Maine General Medical Center in Waterville, Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockport and the VA Medical Center in Augusta. She was dedicated to her practice and her profession, and most importantly, her patients. Her colleagues trusted her judgment, knowledge and commitment to her patients and profession. The individuals she cared for knew her to be skillful, caring and compassionate.
Karen’s interests and hobbies were wide-ranging. Her love of travel took her to many destinations. She loved her home, her family, her dogs Freddie and Francesca, friends and her community in Camden. She was passionate about woodturning, carving, painting, reading, French lessons, kayaking and cross-country skiing. She enjoyed her dog walks, her neighborhood get-togethers and her long-standing breakfast club. Her circle of friends was extensive and varied and mirrored her many interests.
Karen strove to make the world a better place for everyone she met. We are deeply saddened by her passing. She will be dearly missed by the many who loved and admired her.
In her memory, please consider a donation to one of her favorite organizations: P.AW.S. Animal Adoption Center, Camden, The Center for Furniture Craftsmanship Scholarship Fund, Rockport, The Penobscot Bay Language School, Rockland and Doctors Without Borders.
A memorial service will be planned for later this summer. Condolences and memories may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Camden.