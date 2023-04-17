WARREN — On Monday, March 27, 2023, Douglas Lawton “Joe” March died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Warren, eight days after his 79th birthday. He was in the company of his wife Pat, his niece Nadine Kissell Lyman and his sister-in-law Pat Lyman, who was telling him a story about “the good old days” that put a smile on his face.
Born March 19, 1944, in Brattleboro, Vt. to Hal Lawton March and Edith Louise (Coates) March, he is survived by his wife, Patricia; his niece Nadine Kissell (John Therrien); his nephew Paul Lyman, aka “Buzz” (Nicole); cousins Phil and Bonnie Brown; great-niece Kelsey Kissell (Kyle Gouin); his beloved dog “Autumn Too”; and his brothers Robin and Hal March (Marge).
In 1961, Joe graduated from Brattleboro Union High School. A metal plate in his leg from a bicycle accident kept him from armed service, but with his graduation present, a Caterpillar bulldozer, Joe immediately went to work. A few of his many jobs were Deputy Sheriff of Windham County, car salesman within Greenfield, Mass., ski lift attendant at Hogback Mountain, Go-Kart mechanic (trophy, first overall, Thunder Road enduro at Barre, Vt.) and contributing writer for Northern Logger. In 1974 Joe and Bob Davis from Dummerston, Vt. went into business as March Construction.
After building a garage, a sawmill and a log house in Guilford, Vt., Joe and BUHS and University of Vermont graduate Patricia Lyman opened a second business, Thistle Ridge Greenhouses. Coming to a favorite vacation spot in Maine in 1997, they were married on the point at Marshall Light. In 2002 they bought a plot of land on Otter Cove in Friendship. March Construction had evolved into a landscaping business, which they sold before they moved to their Maine property, where they built a house and garage by the sea. Soon unable to stand retirement, Joe bought The Dinner Pail clam shack on Route 97 in Friendship, where he and Pat moved plenty of lobster rolls and whoopie pies. A year later, he sold that business and began another landscaping and earth-moving business in Thomaston, where he and Pat were very active in the creation of Thomaston Dog Park. Taking the name “The Black Dirt Guy,” Joe researched and wrote the book (which he also sold) on organic compost. In 2021 Joe sold his home on the cove and they moved into a new house on Wottons Mill Road in Warren. His Black Dirt business will continue under the direction of Pat, Nadine Kissell and long-time employee Chris Grout.
“Joe” was a nickname that he grew up with, and he liked to give nicknames to all of his friends and associates. He loved his machines; he named each one: “Dirt Girl,” “Gecko,” (the green one) and so on. Joe’s life was full of adventures, and he was a great storyteller. He could be a hard-nosed businessman, but he valued honesty, high standards and personal relationships above all. Beyond all his hard work and business success, Joe will be remembered for his sense of humor, his ready smile and his big heart, always willing to help others in any way he could.
Joe and his wife will always be grateful for the help and care provided by the faithful Nadine, her mother Pat Lyman and his doctors, nurses, ambulance crew, fire dept, hospice workers and the many friends who came by.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on May 1, indoors at Broad Bay Congregational Church of Christ at 941 Main St., in Waldoboro. It will be a celebration of Joe’s life and legacy, with food, pictures and music and all the things that Joe enjoyed. Another memorial gathering will be held at a later date in Joe’s hometown of Brattleboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Thomaston Dog Park Association PO Box 342 Thomaston, Maine 04861. Letters of condolence can be sent to Pat March, 67 Wottons Mill Road, Warren, Maine.
Hall’s of Waldoboro of care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Douglas “Joe,” or to share a story or picture, please visit his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.