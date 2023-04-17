Obituaries

WARREN — On Monday, March 27, 2023, Douglas Lawton “Joe” March died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Warren, eight days after his 79th birthday. He was in the company of his wife Pat, his niece Nadine Kissell Lyman and his sister-in-law Pat Lyman, who was telling him a story about “the good old days” that put a smile on his face.

Born March 19, 1944, in Brattleboro, Vt. to Hal Lawton March and Edith Louise (Coates) March, he is survived by his wife, Patricia; his niece Nadine Kissell (John Therrien); his nephew Paul Lyman, aka “Buzz” (Nicole); cousins Phil and Bonnie Brown; great-niece Kelsey Kissell (Kyle Gouin); his beloved dog “Autumn Too”; and his brothers Robin and Hal March (Marge).

