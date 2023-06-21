Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Dorothy “Dot” Emma Sears, 97, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Knox Center for Long Term Care in Rockland.

Born on Dec. 13, 1925, she was the daughter of Wesley J. and Mary Rasmussen Lowell. One of five children, Dot attended local schools until she graduated from South Portland High School.

Recommended for you