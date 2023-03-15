UNION — Donna Jennie Thorndike, 83, of Union, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was the daughter of Foster Mank Sr. and Florence Miller. She was born on Nov. 26, 1939.
Donna was born in Waldoboro and attended local schools. She graduated from Waldoboro High School. She met her husband-to-be Ralph Thorndike at Moody’s Diner, and they were married 47 years.
Donna worked at Sylvania for 34 years and she also worked at Moody’s Diner. She was an avid Red Sox fan, and enjoyed camping, playing Beano, slots and playing cards with her friends. She watched high school basketball as well as other sporting events. She volunteered at the Union Fair.
Donna was predeceased by her parents; her daughter Doreen Robbins; her husband Ralph Thorndike; brother Foster Mank Jr. and sister Louise Chapman.
She is survived by her son Jeff Thorndike and partner Kelly Lewicki of Morrill; daughter Jill Dudding and husband Patrick of Pampa, Texas; son-in-law Al Robbins and partner Myrna Soule of Union; grandchildren Joshua Thorndike of Camden, Megan Thorndike of Thomaston, Toni-Lynn (Carl) Hansen of Carlisle, Mass., Darren (Janessa) Robbins of Rockport, Jenny (John) Mitchell of Milford, Del., Harry (Danielle) Seigafuse of Hatfield, Pa., Ann (Sean) Walker of Dover, Del. and Rachel (Shaun) Cotton of Amarillo, Texas; great-grandchildren Colbi and Taylor Hansen, Marina and Cole Robbins, Hunter and Faith Mitchell and Brianna, Kelsey, Sean Jr. and Vinny Walker; sister-in-law Barbara Drake (Don) of Lincolnville; her close friend Darlene of Union; and her beloved Yorkie “Buddy.”
A graveside service will be held in the spring to be announced.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. You are invited to share your online condolences and memories by visiting their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.
