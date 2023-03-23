Obituaries

Scott Lessard

WALDOBORO — Donald “Scott” Lessard, 60, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Maine Medical Center following complications of a heart attack.

Born in Rockland, Oct. 23, 1962, he was the son of Donald and Gail Giasson Lessard. Educated locally, he was a 1982 graduate of Georges Valley High School. While growing up, Scott was extremely close to his grandmother, Simone Giasson.

