WALDOBORO — Donald “Scott” Lessard, 60, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Maine Medical Center following complications of a heart attack.
Born in Rockland, Oct. 23, 1962, he was the son of Donald and Gail Giasson Lessard. Educated locally, he was a 1982 graduate of Georges Valley High School. While growing up, Scott was extremely close to his grandmother, Simone Giasson.
Throughout high school and for several years following graduation, Scott worked as a clammer. In 1984, Scott met his soulmate, Angela Proctor, and his life changed forever. It was, as they say, love at first sight. On Feb. 14, 1985, Scott and Angela were married and he went to work with her father, Otto Proctor Jr., at North End Marine. It was there that Scott’s love of boatbuilding began. Scott has worked for many different boat yards throughout his 40-year career, including South Shore, GlassSpec, Mitchel Cove, MDI, Calvin Beal, Wayne Beal and Jimmy Beal, just to name a few. He became one of the most sought after technicians as the word spread of his meticulous work, whether, laying up hulls and decks or building molds; he was truly one of the best. He was featured in National Fisherman Magazine and has worked on boats from Rockland to Beals Island. Most recently he had worked for Mainely Boats in Cushing. His family said he was one of the hardest working people they had ever met. Even after suffering a stroke he went right back to work, continuing with the attention to detail he always had.
Scott was happiest when he was spending time with his family, especially at Beaver Lodge, where he has camped for over 18 years. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and since the day they were born, he made them his priority. He picked them up from school every day, took them for walks, told them stories to make them laugh and spoiled them whenever he could. He was quiet and private most of the time, but he loved a good joke as well. He never missed the opportunity to prank his sisters when they were working the drive through at Burger King in Rockland. He was very close with his sister, even having a double wedding when they both got married. Over the years he looked forward to their yearly trips to Salem, Mass. for his birthday in October, as well as trips to Boston and Pennsylvania to the Amish Country.
Scott would want to leave you with a quote from one of his favorite authors, Neville Goddard: “It is imagination which makes one a leader, while the lack of it makes one a follower.” Scott will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
Predeceased by his parents; his father-in-law Otto Proctor Jr.; and a grandson, Brayden Scott Grotton, Scott is survived by his beloved wife Angela Lessard of Waldoboro; his children, Michael Lessard and his wife Kialy of Billings, Mont., Brandon Lessard and his wife Ashley of Bangor and Brittany Grotton and her husband Roger of South Thomaston; his siblings, Linda Harper and her husband Brian of Warren, Denise Skrzypczak and her husband Frank of Owls Head, Sonja Peasley of Union and Jeff Lessard and his wife Judy of Owls Head; an uncle who was like a brother, Alan Giasson and his wife Maryann of Rockland; his grandchildren, Talan, Gabryelle, Dylaila and Damion; his mother-in-law Phyllis MacDonald and her husband Brian of Camden; aunts Sylvia Greene, Jean Calta and Deborah Wheaton; and many nieces and nephews and a large loving extended family.
A celebration of Scott’s life will be announced in the summer. To share a memory or condolence with them, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.