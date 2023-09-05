LINCOLNVILLE — Donald Ross Heald Jr., 89, husband of Betty Heald, died on Aug. 22, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.
Donald was born in Lincolnville on March 4, 1934, the son of Donald R. and Marion (Upham) Heald. He was a graduate of Camden High School and the University of Maine, where he received a master’s degree in education. For several years, Don taught high school in Brewer.
Don then returned to Lincolnville where he worked with his father doing foundation and excavation work. He later started his own business, D.R. Heald Construction. Don also enjoyed farming and for many years grew produce supplying to local friends, restaurants and businesses. He was most proud of growing corn and was referred to as the “corn king of Lincolnville,” growing five different varieties of corn at the same time. Don also enjoyed traveling, hunting and fishing.
Don will be most remembered for organizing the Lincolnville Town Band for many years, and he was a member of the United Christian Church in Lincolnville. He was also active at the Tranquility Grange and St. Paul’s Masonic Lodge.
Don was predeceased by his brother, Fred Heald; and his sisters, Betty and Barbara. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Betty Heald of Lincolnville; children, Donald (Kerry) Heald IV and Travis (Tanya) Heald, all of Lincolnville, and Jennifer (Joshua) Couch of Ohio; stepson, Frank (Brenda) Thompson of Lincolnville; grandchildren, Aithen, Avery, Aubrey, Aaron, Zoe, Zia, Jacqeline, Lydia, Amanda, Ryan and Joshua; and three great-grandchildren.
Private interment will be held at the Youngtown Cemetery in Lincolnville. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Breezemere Park in Lincolnville with the Rev. Elizabeth Barnum officiating. Lawn chairs are encouraged. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Lincolnville Community Building. Memorial gifts may be made to the Lincolnville Town Band. Condolences and memories may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain St., Camden.