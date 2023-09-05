Obituaries

LINCOLNVILLE — Donald Ross Heald Jr., 89, husband of Betty Heald, died on Aug. 22, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Donald was born in Lincolnville on March 4, 1934, the son of Donald R. and Marion (Upham) Heald. He was a graduate of Camden High School and the University of Maine, where he received a master’s degree in education. For several years, Don taught high school in Brewer.

