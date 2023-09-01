THOMASTON — Dennis James Cunningham, 69, passed away at home, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, after an all too brief battle with bladder cancer. His loving wife of 48 years, Gloria, was by his side.
Dennis was born Nov. 14, 1953, in Detroit, Mich., the second son of Robert and Jacquelyn (Smith) Cunningham. The family moved around during Robert’s time in the Air Force, before eventually settling in Olean, N.Y. There Dennis excelled in wrestling and football as a member of the Archbishop Walsh Eagles, class of 1972. Dennis played four years of varsity football and during that time the team lost only one game! Dennis was also an Eagle scout and loved fast cars. Dennis and his younger brother Brian loved building and driving their many projects.
Dennis was offered a full scholarship to Michigan State to play football, but ultimately chose to attend Alfred State University on a wrestling scholarship. Dennis left Alfred after one year and went to work for Ingersoll Rand in Painted Post, N.Y. Dennis then met the love of his life, Gloria, while climbing out from under his van, in Hornby, N.Y., asking her "Can you give me a ride to the junkyard?" They worked opposite shifts and left love notes on Gloria’s car for each other to find. They married in May, 1975, and welcomed their first child, Hilary, in 1980. Carolyn joined the family in 1982, and finally Brandon was born in 1984.
When the company Dennis worked for filed for bankruptcy, Dennis took a carpentry job which ultimately led to the family moving to Maine. Dennis worked hard, and a lot, but always managed to attend all of his children's games, plays or other events.
When Dennis was 36, he discovered judo, eventually earning his black belt and the title of sensei. He taught judo to hundreds of students in the Midcoast area for many years. After the dojo closed, he kept busy with carpentry projects until he found jiu jitsu in his late 50s. Dennis recently earned his black belt in jiu jitsu at the young age of 69. Earning one black belt is a huge feat, two black belts is a very rare and huge accomplishment.
Dennis had one granddaughter, Madison, the apple of his eye. He was a doting Grampy and attended all of Madison’s many activities.
Dennis was predeceased by his son, Brandon; both of his parents; his in-laws, Harold and Evelyn Fenner; his brother, Michael; and his, sister Colleen. He is survived by his wife, Gloria of Thomaston; brother, Brian (Joyce) of Horsheads, N.Y.; his daughters, Hilary (partner Crosby) of Rockland and Carolyn of Bath; his granddaughter, Madison Dodge of Cushing; his aunt, Joyce of Warren, Penn.; and many cousins, as well as a large extended family, all over the country. His fur babies, Jethro and Cricket, already miss their dad. Dennis leaves behind a huge group of loyal friends and training partners. We hope his vast knowledge of martial arts and carpentry is long remembered and passed down for years to come.
Carolyn shared this, “I’m sitting in the house, my childhood home, that you renovated with your strong hands. This is the foundation of your love, you fixed this home for your family. Everywhere I look I’m reminded of you.
Everywhere I look I’m reminded of your love. Your love exists in this home, in the memories that are in all of your friends and family’s hearts, in the people you taught your love of martial arts to, and in the houses that you built. You were never one to do anything half assed and your life was proof of that. I am forever going to be grateful that I got to call you my dad. Your love will walk with me for the rest of my life."
Friends and family are invited to visit from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland where a celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either, The Sussman House, 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, ME 04856 or Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.
To share a memory or condolence with the Cunningham family, please visit their Book Memories at bchfh.com.