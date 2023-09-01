Obituaries

THOMASTON — Dennis James Cunningham, 69, passed away at home, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, after an all too brief battle with bladder cancer. His loving wife of 48 years, Gloria, was by his side.

Dennis was born Nov. 14, 1953, in Detroit, Mich., the second son of Robert and Jacquelyn (Smith) Cunningham. The family moved around during Robert’s time in the Air Force, before eventually settling in Olean, N.Y. There Dennis excelled in wrestling and football as a member of the Archbishop Walsh Eagles, class of 1972. Dennis played four years of varsity football and during that time the team lost only one game! Dennis was also an Eagle scout and loved fast cars. Dennis and his younger brother Brian loved building and driving their many projects.

Recommended for you