Stephen M. York notice Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKPORT — Stephen M. York, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. A graveside burial will be held privately at a later date.A full obituary will be published. To share a memory or condolence with the York family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.