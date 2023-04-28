Death Notices

OWLS HEAD — A graveside service for Richard "Dick" Wellington Jr., 70, who passed March 8, 2023, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Achorn Cemetery, Old County Road, Rockland.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

