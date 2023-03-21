Philip Gerard service notice Mar 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKPORT — There will be a memorial service for Philip Walter Gerard on Saturday, April 8, at 1:30 p.m. in Union Hall, Rockport. Doors will open at 1 p.m.Following the formal service, the memorial will continue with a walk from Union Hall around Beauchamp Point. (Please wear appropriate footwear.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Death Notice Rockport Recommended for you Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events