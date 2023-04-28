Death Notices

ROCKLAND — A graveside service for Marguerite Lydia Connon, 69, who passed away, Jan. 25, 2023, will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Achorn Cemetery, Old County Road, Rockland.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

