Death Notices

VINALHAVEN — A graveside service for Marguerite A. Mills, 99, who passed away on Feb. 12, 2023, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Achorn Cemetery, Rockland.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

