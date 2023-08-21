Marcia Ross service notice Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Updated Aug 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A celebration of life will be held for Marcia I. Ross on Sept 1, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Downeast School Banquet Room, 24 Moosemeadow Lane in Waldoboro. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.