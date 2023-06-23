Lisa Looke service notice Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMDEN — A celebration of life for Lisa Carol Klingler Looke, who passed away on April 12, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m. at The Bay School, South Street in Blue Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.